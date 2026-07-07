A Nigerian returnee has recounted fleeing South Africa after alleged death threats forced him to abandon his business and property

The businessman explained how his South African wife allegedly faced intimidation over their marriage during rising anti-foreigner tensions

His account offered fresh insight into the personal cost of xenophobic hostility experienced by Nigerians in South Africa

A Nigerian businessman, Itoro Richard, has narrated how he fled South Africa with his family after receiving death threats linked to anti-Nigerian hostility.

Richard, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, said he returned to Nigeria with nothing because remaining in South Africa had become too dangerous.

Married to a South African, Nigerian man says xenophobia left him with no choice but to flee back home. Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The clip was shared on X on Monday, July 6. His account comes against the backdrop of repeated xenophobic attacks and anti-foreigner sentiment that have affected many African migrants, including Nigerians, in parts of South Africa over the years.

'They could not understand why Nigerians succeeded'

Richard linked the tension between some South Africans and Nigerians to resentment over the success many Nigerians recorded after relocating.

According to him, some South Africans found it difficult to understand how Nigerians who arrived with little or nothing were able to build successful businesses.

"One of the issues that caused the divide between us and South Africans is that they could not understand how we came to their country with nothing and still managed to build wealth. They resented that we were so smart and resilient."

He said his own business was doing well, but the hostility he experienced because he was Nigerian made life unbearable.

"My experience in South Africa was bad, not because my business was struggling, but because of the hatred from some South Africans simply because I am Nigerian."

Wife also faced intimidation

Richard said the threats extended to his South African wife, who was allegedly questioned over her decision to marry a Nigerian.

According to him, she was told she could be arrested for marrying a foreign national.

He also said people searched for him on Facebook and sent disturbing messages warning him to leave the country.

Among the threats, he recalled one message that said he would not leave South Africa alive.

"They went as far as my Facebook page to say that if I don't leave vertically, I would leave horizontally, that I would end up in a body bag."

A Nigerian returnee opens up on the xenophobic ordeal he suffered in South Africa despite his marriage to a local. Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Petrol station threat and secret relocation

Richard also recounted a frightening encounter with a man at a petrol station where he regularly bought fuel.

According to him, the man warned him that things would change on the 30th and allegedly threatened to kill him and attack his family.

Fearing for their lives, Richard said he secretly moved his family from their neighbourhood. He hired movers from another suburb because he did not want anyone around his home to know where his wife had relocated.

Cars vandalised, business abandoned

Richard said the threats took a financial toll on him.

He explained that he owned two vehicles and had a house under mortgage before the situation worsened.

According to him, one of the vehicles was vandalised, while he sold the other at a low price to raise money to move his family to safety.

He also abandoned his business, car stand, and other investments after deciding to leave South Africa.

'I came home empty-handed'

Richard said leaving everything behind was the only way to stay alive.

"I had to take my life first and come back home because home is the right place where I'm supposed to be."

"I left everything behind. The house was abandoned because I could no longer continue paying the mortgage. My cars, my properties, my business, and the car stand where I displayed vehicles, I abandoned every single thing."

Richard said he eventually arrived in Nigeria with nothing except his life.

"As I'm talking to you today, I came home empty-handed just to get to the airport and be alive."

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians confront protesters amid South Africa tensions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tensions escalated in South Africa after some Nigerians reportedly armed themselves for self-defence following renewed anti-migrant attacks and growing calls for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

South African authorities confirmed that four foreign nationals were killed during the latest violence, while more than 25,000 migrants were processed for voluntary departure. Reports also said two Nigerians were among those killed in separate anti-immigrant attacks.

Source: Legit.ng