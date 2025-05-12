Senate President Godswill Akpabio's suit against the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has been scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, May 13

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court fixed the date after the second and third defendants made their submissions on Monday, May 12

Natasha and Akpabio have been having a legal and media battle since they had an encounter during Senate plenary earlier in February

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the definitive hearing of the contempt of court that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, made against Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The trial court made the adjournment on Monday, May 12, adding that the case will be heard on Tuesday, May 13.

Court fixes date to hear Godswill Akpabio vs Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Justice Nyako fixed date to hear Akpabio's suit

According to The Punch, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court fixed the date after the second and third defendants made their submissions. The defendants told the court that they had filed an application that drew the plaintiff's attention to the alleged contempt.

The legal battle between Akpabio and Natasha started with a disagreement over a sitting arrangement during a Senate plenary on February 20. Following the argument, the suspended Senator went on a television programme and accused the Senate president of sexual harassment.

Senator Natasha also accused Akpabio of systematically silencing her. In the media interview, the Kogi senator explained that her dilemma in the national assembly started when she started rejecting sexual advances from the Senate president.

While the senator and the senate president have continued to make headlines since the argument, there has been a move by some constituent members of Natasha to recall her as the Senator representing Kogi Central.

Natasha accused Akpabio of assassination plot

Amid the recall, the PDP senator accused Akpabio of colliding with the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, in a bid to assassinate her.

The embattled senator made the allegation during a homecoming rally in her hometown in Ihime, Kogi Central. She alleged that the Senate president had earlier contacted Governor Ahmed Ododo to start the recall process, but noted that the governor declined to do that on the grounds that the masses are behind her.

According to Natasha, Akpabio was not satisfied with Governor Ododo's response and then reached out to his predecessor, Bello. Thus, she accused the Senate president and the former governor of plotting to assassinate her in their bid to silence her.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan says Godswill Akpabio and Yahaya Bello are plotting her assassination Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Natasha denies having a TikTok account

Legit.ng earlier reported that suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has denied making a video of herself using a song that praised President Bola Tinubu.

Hausa singer, Rarara, composed the song "Omo Ologo" for Tinubu during the president's state visit to Katsina state earlier in the week.

But in a TikTok post on Saturday, May 10, the senator was seen using the song just for the fun of it amid her rift with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, a staunch loyalist of Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng