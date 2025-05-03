The president of the Senate Godswill Akpabio has denied contacting US-based Dr. Sandra Duru, also known as Prof Mgbeke

Akpabio denied any involvement regarding the allegations linking him to an organ harvesting scandal

Akpabio's aide, Kenny Okolugbo, gave the clarification in a video release online on Saturday, May 3, accompanied by a terse statement

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has denied contacting US-based psychologist Dr. Sandra Duru also known as Prof Mgbeke, amid claims that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan tried to falsely link him to an organ harvesting scandal.

Kenny Okolugbo, a strategic communications consultant to the Senate President, clarified on Saturday, May 3.

Legit.ng reported Dr. Sandra Duru, a US-based psychologist, had alleged that Senator Natasha offered her N200 million to falsely link Akpabio to an organ harvesting scandal, amid the allegations of sexual harassment and political manipulation.

“While Natasha’s distractions may be irrelevant, it’s important to set the record straight. She’s clearly trying to shift focus from the real issues, and we see through her tactics. Still, the truth must remain clear and on the record.” - Dr. Sandra C Duru.

This was after the Kogi senator was suspended for six month from the Senate in March 2025, following her harassment allegations against Akpabio, which he denied.

Akpabio's camp distances senate president from organ harvesting scandal

Reacting to Prof Mgbeke's claim on Saturday, Akpabio's media aide, Kenny Okolugbo, rejected the claims and accused Natasha of diverting the attention from her suspension from the Senate in March 2025.

The media aide said:

"The truth is crystal clear and with receipts."

