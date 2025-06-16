The life of a naval officer in Kaduna state has been reportedly cut short as a hoodlum reportedly stabbed him, resulting in his death

In a swift response to the death of the naval officer in the Kawo area, security forces in Kaduna state conducted a massive joint raid that led to the arrest of 27 suspected criminals and the seizure of weapons and hard drugs

The operation involved a coordinated task force of police, military personnel, DSS operatives, KADGIS agents, and local vigilantes

M. Buba, a senior Naval officer on a course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna state, was reportedly stabbed to death by a hoodlum near the Kawo Flyover bridge in the state while attempting to fix a flat tyre on his vehicle.

Naval officer’s death: Security forces arrest 27 suspects

The Punch reported that he was said to have been approached by an unidentified assailant who attempted to rob him of his mobile phone.

Upon resisting the demand, the officer was stabbed in the chest with a locally-made knife.

A few hours after the naval officer was stabbed, security forces launched a massive joint raid that led to the arrest of 27 suspected criminals and the seizure of weapons and hard drugs.

As reported by Daily Trust on Monday, June 16, a combined team of the Kaduna State Police Command, military personnel, the Department of State Services (DSS), Kaduna State Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) and local vigilantes, combed the area.

The raid targeted known criminal enclaves in Kawo and surrounding neighbourhoods, flushing out suspects and dismantling hideouts believed to harbour gangs responsible for recent acts of violence, including the attack on the naval officer.

A cache of dangerous weapons, including knives, axes, and cutlasses, as well as large quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other hard drugs were recovered.

Suspects will face the law - Kaduna police

Also speaking on the development, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, said:

“We will not fold our arms and watch criminals disrupt public order,” CP Muhammad said. “Kaduna is a peaceful state and will remain so. Anyone with the intent to cause violence is advised to desist or leave.”

He emphasised the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order, warning that there would be no hiding place for those attempting to destabilise the state.

DSP Mansir Hassan, the police public relations officer, in a statement issued, said the arrested suspects are undergoing a thorough investigation and will face prosecution.

