Breaking: Tension as Protest Breaks Out in Benue Over Mass Killings, Video Trends
- Angry youths on Sunday morning, June 15, blocked Wurukum Roundabout in Makurdi, Benue state, halting traffic and stranding commuters travelling between northern and southern Nigeria
- The demonstration was sparked by a recent attack in Yelewata, Guma local government area (LGA)—where over 200 people were reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen
- Defying government warnings against unlawful gatherings, the protesters demanded justice and stronger security, accusing authorities of abandoning affected communities
Makurdi, Benue state - Youths in Makurdi, the Benue capital, stormed the streets on Sunday, June 15, to protest the recent killings in Saidu, Yelewata, and other communities across the state.
As reported by Channels Television, the demonstrators, dressed in black and carrying banners, leaves, and placards, began their protest as early as 7 a.m. at the main gate of Moses Orshio University (formerly Benue State University) along Makurdi-Gboko Road.
Protest in Benue state over killings
The Nation also noted the protest.
Tensions rose as security forces, including stern-looking anti-riot police and armed soldiers, were deployed across key locations in the city.
Some armoured personnel carriers (APCs) were positioned at the Wurukum Roundabout — a critical junction linking the northern and southern parts of the country.
Despite the heavy surveillance, youths stormed streets in Wurukum area, protesting the ceaseless mindless killings in the state.
The demonstrators, dressed in black attires and carrying palm fronds and placards with various inscriptions, barricaded the ever-busy Makurdi-Gboko road.
The protest caused panic among commuters as vehicles were prevented from passing through the route.
The video of the protest can be viewed below:
Non-stop mindless attacks in Benue, others
Legit.ng reports that in Benue and other northcentral states, attacks are common as local herders, mostly Muslim ethnic Fulani, and farmers, many of whom are Christian, clash over the limited access to natural resources.
In May, Amnesty International claimed that more than 10,000 people have been killed across central and northern Nigeria in the two years since President Bola Tinubu took office.
The organisation lamented that the "recent escalation of attacks by Boko Haram and other armed groups shows that the security measures implemented by President Tinubu's government are simply not working".
Benue governor reacts to fresh mass killing
Earlier on Sunday morning, June 15, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue condemned "in strong terms" the attacks and massacre of innocent citizens at Yelewata village in the state by suspected criminal herders.
Per a statement by Tersoo Kula, Alia's chief press secretary (CPS), obtained by Legit.ng, the governor asserted that nothing should warrant the taking of life.
Deputy Governor of the state, Barrister Sam Ode, who visited the scene of the heinous act on the directives of the governor delivered the message.
