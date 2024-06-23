A yet-to-be identified Police Inspector has lost his life during a fight with some naval officers in the Okokomaiko area of Lagos

The policeman was on routine patrol with four of his colleagues when the tragic incident happened on Saturday, June 22

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the Inspector slumped and was confirmed dead in a hospital

Okokomaiko, Lagos state - Suspected naval officers have killed a Police Inspector, who was on routine patrol with four of his colleagues in the Okokomaiko area of Ojo local government area in Lagos state.

The tragic incident happened after the policemen accosted a commercial motorcycle rider and his passenger along Igbo-Elerin over a traffic offence.

As reported by Daily Trust, an eye witness, Shola Shodiya, said the Okada rider and his passenger who claimed to be naval personnel allegedly resisted arrest and engaged the policemen in a heated argument.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the policemen tried to impound a motorcycle riding against traffic at Beno filling station around 4.30pm on Saturday, June 22, Leadership reports.

Hundeyin said the two men in mufti confronted the policemen with other officers in uniforms who arrived at the scene to support their colleagues.

“Other naval personnel in uniform arrived at the scene and supported their colleague in the attack. While one Inspector slumped and was unconscious, the naval officers, absconded from the scene. The inspector was rescued and was rushed to a hospital in the area, where he was confirmed dead. The body has been deposited at the Idi-Araba Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy. An investigation is ongoing.”

