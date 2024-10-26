A naval officer identified as Leading Seaman Akila A in Katsina has reportedly opened fire on a colleague and shot him to death

The Defence Headquarters said the officer has been apprehended, disarmed and detained for investigation and prosecution

According to the military authority, Akila committed the offence under questionable circumstances as he opened fire on his colleague sporadically

Tragic news from Katsina, where a naval officer, identified as Leading Seaman Akila A, fatally shot a colleague on Friday, October 25. According to Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, the incident occurred under "questionable circumstances", with the officer opening fire sporadically.

The Defence Headquarters has taken swift action, arresting and detaining the officer and commencing an investigation into the incident. The military said once the investigation concludes, the case will be referred to a standing court martial, which typically handles misdemeanours among troops.

Navy officer arrested for killing a colleague Photo Credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Twitter

Army to contact family of officer killed

In the meantime, the family of the deceased is being notified through official channels. The Defence Headquarters has urged the media to report responsibly, considering the sensitivity of the situation and the potential impact on the grieving family.

The military statement reads in part:

“Meanwhile, the administrative procedure for notifying the family of the deceased is ongoing,”

Nigerian military and insecurity

The Nigerian military has been at several war fronts as the country battles a myriad of insecurity, including terrorism in the northwest, banditry and kidnapping in the northwest and north-central secessionist agitations in the southern part of the country, among others.

Also, the military has recorded successes recently, particularly with the killings of some bandit leaders, including Kachalla Halilu Sububu and Kachalla Baleri Fakai.

While they have sustained onslaughts against the terrorists and bandits in the northeast and several airstrikes on bandits' enclaves, there are still many bandits on the military wanted list.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng