VeryDarkMan (VDM) has voiced out over killings in Benue state, where over 200 lives were reportedly lost and properties were destroyed

VDM expressed frustration at the perceived helplessness of both President Bola Tinubu and the Benue state government in addressing the crisis.

He criticised the authorities for their silence and lack of action, describing the situation as a national disgrace

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), has continued to voice his concerns over the recent killings in Benue State, where over 200 people tragically lost their lives.

In an emotional post online, VDM shared that he could not sleep the entire night after witnessing the aftermath of the violence when he visited the state.

He described feeling deeply unsettled by the sight of the destruction. According to him, while the president has sent security agencies to the region, there is a temporary peace that will last only as long as the military and police remain in the community.

Once these forces leave in a few months, he warned that the unknown gunmen would return to wreak further havoc.

VDM criticises state leadership and calls for action

VDM did not spare Governor Hyacinth Lormem Alia, describing him as a “lab rat” who is incapable of addressing the insurgency in the state.

He also reacted to the president’s press statement, stating that the challenge of insecurity in the country was beyond the president's control.

The activist expressed concern over the scale of the violence, saying the unknown gunmen were more powerful than anyone in the country and could not be easily stopped.

He noted that the destruction he witnessed,( lives lost, properties burned) left him deeply frightened for the people of Benue.

VDM's call for Benue people to take action

To address the ongoing violence, VDM proposed that the people of Benue should arm themselves. He recommended that every citizen obtain a licensed gun to help defend themselves and deter the attackers.

He pointed out that those behind the violence are armed with AK-47s and are burning down houses and farmlands with impunity.

The controversial man also accused the Inspector General of Police and other security heads of failing to take effective action, despite being aware of the perpetrators. He highlighted that the community where the killings took place has no border, making it easy for the gunmen to infiltrate at will.

Finally, VDM warned that Benue State’s insecurity is not an isolated issue, but a growing problem that could soon spread to other regions if immediate action is not taken.

See the video here:

What fans said about VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to VDM's video as seen below:

@onlyderl said:

"Why don’t the men in that community stand up and do something for themselves, they need to stand up for their lives and families, this government nor send o."

@ekrataboy1 commented:

"All I have to say is that God bless VDM for always turning up the People. I nor go morn for comment section. Pains in my heart for all those life lost in Benue."

@de_stanleybrothers wrote:

"This is really heartbreaking."

@originaldealzconsult shared:

"Right to bare Arms is neccessary in this country, if not, the oppression will country. They Can't try this in USA, they will not make it pass 2 streets with the number of only civilian population with guns, not to mention the armed forces."

@portable_zazoozeh stated:

"Wetin we do government self I know understand is it they give them deadline to mess all the country up ."

