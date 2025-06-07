The Deeper Life Bible Church has strongly condemned the alleged demolition of its properties in various parts of Lagos state, accusing the government agencies of religious oppression

The church described the demolitions of its branches in Yaba, Olorunishola, and Lawanson by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Lagos State Building Control Agency, and Surulere Local Government respectively, as unjust and systematic

The church led by Pastor William Kumuyi condemned these developments and called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently investigate the situation

Lagos state - The Deeper Life Bible Church led by the general superintendent Pastor William Kumuyi, has condemned the alleged demolition of its properties in various parts of Lagos State by government agencies.

The church, in a statement signed by its legal representatives, Nojim Tairu & Co., on Thursday, June 5, accused the agencies of targeting its properties for demolition without due process.

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, June 7, the church described the demolitions as unjust and systematic harassment.

The church said its branches in Yaba, Olorunishola, and Lawanson were demolished by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Lagos State Building Control Agency, and the Surulere Local Government respectively.

The statement read:

“Deeper Life Bible Church, a longstanding pillar of faith and community service providers with branches in different parts of Lagos State and beyond, strongly condemns the ongoing unjust and unwarranted actions by the Lagos State Government and its agencies, which have systematically targeted some of the church’s properties and locations.

“Over the past months, our church has faced an alarming pattern of hostility from certain state agencies, leading to undue harassment, demolition threats, and unwarranted restrictions placed upon our places of worship and community centres.”

Deeper Life Church calls out Sanwo-Olu, makes demand

The church called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently investigate the development.

It appealed for support from citizens, religious groups, human rights organizations, and the international community against what it termed religious oppression and violations of property rights.

“We refuse to be intimidated or silenced by unjust actions.

“We are prepared to pursue all necessary legal avenues to defend our rights,” the statement added.

Reacting, the commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, said the government had no animosity towards the Deeper Life Church.

“All I can say is that the government has nothing against Deeper Life. Governor Sanwo-Olu has run Lagos without any discrimination whatsoever,” he said.

