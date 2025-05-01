A Nigerian lady has caused quite a stir on social media over her experience at a Deeper Life Church's burial

Deeper Christian Life Ministry, also known as Deeper Life Bible Church, is a Pentecostal Christian denomination founded by Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi

The lady shared a video showing something unexpected and funny that transpired at the occasion

Mixed reactions have trailed a Nigerian lady's experience at a Deeper Life Bible Church's burial she had attended.

While she did not state where the burial was held, the lady was taken aback by an incident that happened.

A lady shares a funny moment at a Deeper Life Bible Church's burial.

Source: TikTok

In a short clip she posted on TikTok, the lady recorded when someone was singing a song, and it appeared to sound funny while at it.

This left the lady in stitches. She could be seen struggling to hold her laughter in the video.

Commenting, she admitted that she did not want to laugh at first.

"Honestly, I didn't want to laugh," she wrote.

A lady shares what she noticed at Deeper Life Church's burial.

Source: TikTok

Some people funnily tagged her a bad fellow for bursting into laughter at such an occasion, while others said what they would have done if in her shoes.

Deeper Life Bible Church is a Pentecostal denomination overseen by the General Superintendent, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi. The church, which was founded in 1973, has its headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos.

The denomination as a whole claims to have over 800,000 members in Nigeria with over 5,500 branches.

Watch her video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's action

Tegs clothing ✂️✂️ said:

"Me I go laugh oo."

~Dora💕🩷~ said:

"Nor dey laugh my church na."

Iamjoanmiller said:

"You be bad person."

ꨄ𝐤𝐈Ⓜ️ 𝐒𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐆𝐄 🔫🖇said:

"Laugh make them say nah u kill the person."

Olabisi😍 said:

"You self dey maintain your steeze and composure."

Big Bella🦋💙🤍💙 said:

"I go use handkerchief cover my mouth laugh o."

Arike ❤️🥰 said:

"I go use cloth cover mouth laugh."

shir_ley560 said:

"Na so Mountain of fire be 😹😹for my mom Service of song 😹😹dem forget 1 line of hymn."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the founder of Deeper Life church had recounted how his parents used to fight when he was young.

Lady transforms Deeper Life church branch's background

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady's interior decoration of a Deeper Life Church branch's background had elicited mixed reactions on social media.

In a video seen on TikTok, the interior decorator fixed the paper line for the new background in a hexagon shape. She noted that the church is unplastered and encouraged people to try out paper craft designs like she did. The talented lady used paper flowers to decorate the background. When a woman in the comment section asked why she didn't change the entire background, she said:

"Mummy 🥰. I would have loved to do the full background ma, but they only wanted me to cover the small part because of there building project that’s still ongoing, ma. Thank you so much ma😍. I love you."

