Deeper Life High School (DLHS) has recognised its top-performing students in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The school, known for its academic excellence, announced that 300 of its students nationwide scored 300 marks and above in the examination

The school proudly displayed the results of all the students, tagging them '2025 UTME Champions'

Three hundred students of Deeper Life High School (DLHS) nationwide scored 300 marks and above in the 2025 UTME.

The school confirmed it in a post on its verified Facebook page, which celebrated its high-flying students in the 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam.

Deeper Life High School celebrates the performances of its students. Photo Credit: Deeper Life High School

Source: Facebook

While tagging them as '2025 UTME Champions,' the school noted that its students aced the exam despite the poor results nationwide.

DLHS urged netizens to join in celebrating its students, remarking that the results are testaments to their diligence, discipline and the divine help they got.

The school's post read:

"DLHS CELEBRATES 2025 UTME CHAMPIONS! 🌟

"In the face of a nationwide dip in performance, DLHS students have once again raised the standard of excellence! 💪📚

"Three hundred (300) of our students nationwide scored 300 and above in the 2025 UTME — a remarkable feat that speaks volumes of their diligence, discipline, and divine help.🏆✨

"👏 Join us in celebrating these academic trailblazers and the educators, parents, and mentors who guided them every step of the way.

"👇 Meet our high fliers – DLHS Champions of the 2025 UTME!"

A male student, Adogbo David Kikisoko, scored the highest, with an aggregate of 371. He had 98 in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and 71 in English.

The school's 2025 UTME results overview beats last year's performances, where only 174 students scored 300 and above.

Deeper Life High School celebrates its high-flying students. Photo Credit: Deeper Life High School

Source: Facebook

People commend Deeper Life School students

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Deeper Life School's post below:

Adeyemi Isaac Abiodun said:

"Awesome to all my students back then in dlhs Adoekiti campus, proud to see these good reports about you..... To all the dlhs students I say congratulations."

Jnr Raphael Onyeabor said:

"Congratulations to everyone of them, they were all uncomfortable with failure, defeat and mediocrity.

"It's part of the sacrifice paid by the proprietor of DLHS ( Pst. Dr. W. F. Kumuyi), he pursued excellence in whatever he does.

"I'm following his foot prints as my father in the Lord.

"Bravo Deeper Life High School."

Sussan Nosike said:

"Glory be to God Almighty🙌🏻Congratulations on this amazing achievement! More grace to move higher🙏."

Prince Cletus said:

"I congratulate the Teachers, dey deserve more honour, without them the children won't get this, Respect teachers for your hardwork."

Moses Ekene Obiechina said:

"DLHS always delivers.

"This shows success is possible without exam malpractices. More grace."

Uju Okoye said:

"Excellent! Congratulations to the staff and students of DLHS.

"Our God is faithful!"

Okwuwa Charity said:

"This is so great. May God honor as many that contributed one way or the other for these great success."

Augustine Isesele said:

"This is awesome, every yr, every yr always at d top, never trace any malpractices in their scores, kudos to d high school management, congratulations."

Deeper Life schoolboy scores 339 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a student of Deeper Life High School had scored 339 in the 2025 UTME.

The boy’s brother, Miracle Febuins, brought his result to the attention of Legit.ng, as he shared his sibling’s dream.

“Let's celebrate this young 15-year-old boy from Sardauna LGA of Taraba state who scored an aggregate score of 339 in the just concluded JAMB. Let's support him and sponsor him to become the biomedical engineer he wishes to become," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng