Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos state government has given a fresh update on the ban on single-use plastics (SUPs)

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said full enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics will commence from July 1, 2025

Wahab sent a message to Lagos residents as the Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) celebration approaches for the Muslim faithful

Lagos state - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos state government has announced that full enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics (SUPs) will commence from July 1, 2025.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said Lagos state will no longer tolerate acts of environmental abuse.

Wahab warned that violators risk fines of up to ₦250,000 or imprisonment for up to three months

As reported by The Nation, Wahab stated this during a media briefing on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

“From July 1, full enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics begins. Offenders who dump refuse illegally, litter the streets, or deface our environment will face stiff consequences,”

He disclosed that more than 3,000 individuals have been arrested for environmental offences in ongoing compliance operations.

According to Wahab, surveillance and advocacy campaigns are being intensified to drive public awareness and ensure compliance with the law.

The commissioner reaffirmed that existing bans on public defecation, illegal street trading, and the operation of cart pushers remain in force.

“These actions are not punitive—they are necessary steps to protect our environment for ourselves and future generations,”

Eid-el-Kabir celebration

Wahab urged Lagos residents to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir festivities responsibly by maintaining cleanliness and proper waste disposal.

The commissioner advised citizens to bag their waste correctly and hand it over to assigned Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators, rather than dumping it in drains or public spaces.

“We all have a duty to protect our Lagos. The time for change is now,”

