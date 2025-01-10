Mixed reactions have greeted a young lady's interior decoration of a Deeper Life church background

The lady took netizens through how she removed the old background and replaced it with a new one

While some people encouraged her effort with kind words, others thought it could have been done better

An interior decoration professional, @crafts_by_tiaraoluwa, got tongues wagging after displaying how she designed the background of an Osun State branch of the Deeper Life Bible Church.

She first showed people what the old background used in the church looked like and how she made a replacement.

In a TikTok video, the interior decorator fixed the paper line for the new background in a hexagon shape.

She noted that the church is unplastered and encouraged people to try out paper crafts designs like she did.

"YOO🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️✌️🤩.

"Because your church is unplastered, that’s why you didn’t consider Decoration and 3D designs, come off it, we have something much more beautiful than 3D. Try out paper crafts design and you will thank me later," she captioned her TikTok post.

The talented lady used paper flowers to decorate the background. When a woman in the comment section asked why she didn't change the entire background, she replied:

"Mummy 🥰. I would have loved to do the full background ma, but they only wanted me to cover the small part because of there building project that’s still ongoing, ma. Thank you so much ma😍. I love you."

At the time of this report, her video has garnered over 80k views on TikTok, with some netizens praising her effort.

Watch her video below:

Reactions over Deeper Life church branch video

Sapa chairman said:

"Poverty wan wound una for here oo."

BeteenahIwo said:

"Una no dey put offering? So una go Build God house complete.. Next 5yrs Una no go still complete am."

covenant said:

"Na by force to open church or una dey mad ni."

Arison Oghenevwede said:

"Send me the church account details make una send me 5k take hold body in righteousness."

Ajewole ✅ said:

"Prayer can be answer in this place than adeboye church trust me."

Gold Med.72 said:

"God bless you all."

Noah Ojonugwa Juliana said:

"Lovely but why not do the full background it will reveal more beauty."

etanol_okeke said:

"I remember my deeper life days. God bless deeper life bible church."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a corps member posted to Deeper Life University had gone shopping because she didn't have skirts.

Bridesmaid details Deeper Life wedding she attended

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bridesmaid had narrated what happened at a Deeper Life wedding she had attended.

The bridesmaid explained how she and other bridesmaids were told to cover their hair before venturing into the church.

She showed how they held a bridal shower at a hotel the night before the wedding. She added that she was not allowed to take videos when she got to the church.

