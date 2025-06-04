Officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) and men of the Nigerian military have recorded a big victory over bandits in Nigeria

The security operatives killed no fewer than 45 armed bandits around Kuchi town in Munya LGA on Monday, June 2, 2025

According to sources, Kingpin Dogo Gide invited the terrorists over to Niger state from Zamfara and Kaduna states

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Niger state - No fewer than 45 armed bandits have been gunned down by security operatives around Kuchi town in the Munya local government area of Niger State.

Officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) and men of the Nigerian military carried out the operation secretly.

DSS, military records another victory in the sustained offensives against bandits in Niger state.

As reported by Daily Trust, security sources said the DSS followed the trail of the bandits and prevented an invasion of the villages.

Kingpin Dogo Gide, and other bandits loyal to him have planned to orchestrate massive attacks on the people of the area.

According to the sources, intelligence diligently acquired from the agency’s renewed covert efforts revealed that the

The sources added that Gide invited the terrorists numbering about 100 from Bilbis forest, Maru LGA of Zamfara State, and some parts of Kaduna State to attack villages in the Kuchi area on Monday, June 2, 2025.

“However, operatives launched a surprise attack and waylaid the bandits in the outskirts of Kuchi town. The operatives engaged the fleeing dissidents in a gun duel, which saw the elimination of the bandits, with several injured and motorcycles and ammunition recovered. Meanwhile, the reports also indicate that five of the DSS operatives sustained severe injuries and are currently hospitalised.

“This ambush which is a part of sustained offensives against the bandits, followed the earlier decimation of over 50 bandits, has dealt a heavy blow on Dogo Gide who in the past months has been losing huge territories to the superior firepower and covert disruptions by operatives deployed to these troubled spots.

“Serious heat has been turned on them, and we hope they will be sustained. We pray that these efforts, by the SSS that appear quite new and aimed at saving our communities from the bandits, will continue”

Military kills bandit leader’s second-in-command

Recall that the camp of the notorious terrorists’ leader, Bello Turji, is in disarray with the killing of his second-in-command, Aminu Kanawa, and 24 others, by troops of Operation Fassan Yamma.

Legit.ng reports that the defence headquarters (DHQ) confirmed the development on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Troops also inflicted 'terminal injuries' on some of Turji’s close allies namely: Dosso (Bello Turji’s younger brother) and Danbokolo (one of Turji’s closest allies).

Troops kill Turji's son in Zamfara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that troops of the Nigerian Army, under Operation Fansan Yanma, dealt a significant blow to bandit operations in Zamfara, killing a son of Turji.

The operation, which targeted Turji’s hideouts in the Fakai area of Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara state, also resulted in the death of several of his fighters.

The strikes were a combination of ground and air operations, dismantling key strongholds used by Turji and his network.

