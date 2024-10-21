Pastor William Kumuyi has called on preachers to stop taking advantage of vulnerable church members

The general superintendent, Deeper Life Christian Life Ministry, frowned at preachers exploiting poor members in the guise of sowing seed

In a powerful message, Kumuyi urged the preachers that instead of engaging in financial manipulation, particularly milking poor members like widows, they should rather show empathy and bless them or even sponsor their children's education

Pastor William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent, Deeper Life Christian Life Ministry, has urged preachers to stop the act of sucking out their members under the guise of sowing seed.

Kumuyi preaches against exploitation of church members

Kumuyi made this call during a special satellite broadcast Programme christened ‘Ministerial Renewal’ for church ministers and workers worldwide.

As reported by Vanguard, he made it clear that members are to receive help from their preachers by providing solutions to their needs instead of being exploited with seed sowing.

Kumuyi said:

“There are preachers, they take the little that the widows have. In our nation here, they say if you sow this seed the Lord will multiply it a hundredfold.

“Examine yourself, all those people that have given everything as their prophet told them in our land, where are they today, how are they feeling, how are their children doing, how are they sending their children to school?

“Instead of the prophet that has millions already; instead of him looking for the widows who their children are not in school and sponsor them just for God’s glory, we don’t have that.

“We only have those that take from the widows and render them poorer and they are getting richer and richer.”

