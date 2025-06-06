2025 Hajj: Millions of Pilgrims ‘Stone the Devil’ at Muzdalifa in Saudi Arabia
- Millions of Muslim pilgrims surged into the Jamarat complex in Mina early Friday morning to perform Ramy al-Jamarat—the symbolic stoning of the devil
- This marked a critical stage in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, coming after a deeply spiritual day at Arafat and a serene night at Muzdalifa
- The ritual, which involves pelting three stone pillars, commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) rejection of Satan’s temptations as pilgrims began with seven pebbles thrown at the largest pillar, Jamarat al-Aqaba, each time declaring “Allahu Akbar”
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Mina, Saudi Arabia - A massive tide of white-clad pilgrims flowed into Jamarat, in the vicinity of Mina early Friday morning, June 6, as the symbolic rite of Ramy al-Jamarat, the stoning of the devil, began in earnest.
This is as Muslims around the globe celebrated the beginning of the Eid Al-Adha holiday.
Pilgrims enter final hajj rites with stoning of the devil
This marks a key stage in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, following the spiritually significant Day of Arafat and an overnight stay at Muzdalifa.
As reported by Daily Trust, the ritual of pelting the devil, a powerful symbol of defiance against evil, is performed at the Jamarat complex, where three stone pillars represent the points where Prophet Ibrahim (AS) is believed to have resisted Satan’s attempts to dissuade him from fulfilling Allah’s command.
Each year, millions of Muslims from across the world replicate this act, throwing pebbles to reenact that moment of unwavering faith.
But before reaching Mina for the stoning, pilgrims passed through two deeply significant spiritual milestones: the standing at Arafat and the night at Muzdalifa, both essential components of a valid Hajj.
A Symbolic confrontation
The ritual at Jamarat began with each pilgrim throwing seven small pebbles, one at a time, at the Jamarat al-Aqaba while declaring “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest). This action symbolizes the believer’s rejection of evil and reaffirmation of faith, mirroring Prophet Ibrahim’s defiance of Shaytan.
The stoning must follow a specific sequence: from the smallest to the largest. Pilgrims pause to make supplications after the first two stonings, but not after the last. Over the course of three days, the total number of pebbles thrown can reach 70, depending on whether the pilgrim stays for the 13th.
A new dawn
As the pilgrims complete the stoning rituals and begin preparations for Tawaf al-Ifadah – the circumambulation of the Kaaba – the spiritual climax of their journey nears.
2025 Hajj: Pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat amid extreme heat
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Muslim pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat on Thursday, June 5, 2025, to pray during the high point of the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.
The pilgrims defied the extreme heat wave as they stormed Mount Arafat in Mecca, Saudi Arabia to observe the Islamic ritual.
Saudi Arabia authorities have urged the 1.5 million pilgrims to refrain from being outside during the hottest hours of the day.
Source: Legit.ng
