Millions of Muslim pilgrims surged into the Jamarat complex in Mina early Friday morning to perform Ramy al-Jamarat—the symbolic stoning of the devil

This marked a critical stage in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, coming after a deeply spiritual day at Arafat and a serene night at Muzdalifa

The ritual, which involves pelting three stone pillars, commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) rejection of Satan’s temptations as pilgrims began with seven pebbles thrown at the largest pillar, Jamarat al-Aqaba, each time declaring “Allahu Akbar”

Mina, Saudi Arabia - A massive tide of white-clad pilgrims flowed into Jamarat, in the vicinity of Mina early Friday morning, June 6, as the symbolic rite of Ramy al-Jamarat, the stoning of the devil, began in earnest.

This is as Muslims around the globe celebrated the beginning of the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

Muslim pilgrims throw pebbles at pillars during the 'Jamarat' ritual, symbolizing the stoning of devil, as part of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo credit: Dilek Mermer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Pilgrims enter final hajj rites with stoning of the devil

This marks a key stage in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, following the spiritually significant Day of Arafat and an overnight stay at Muzdalifa.

As reported by Daily Trust, the ritual of pelting the devil, a powerful symbol of defiance against evil, is performed at the Jamarat complex, where three stone pillars represent the points where Prophet Ibrahim (AS) is believed to have resisted Satan’s attempts to dissuade him from fulfilling Allah’s command.

Each year, millions of Muslims from across the world replicate this act, throwing pebbles to reenact that moment of unwavering faith.

But before reaching Mina for the stoning, pilgrims passed through two deeply significant spiritual milestones: the standing at Arafat and the night at Muzdalifa, both essential components of a valid Hajj.

Pilgrims ‘stone the devil’ as 2025 hajj nears end in Saudi Arabia. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Dilek Mermer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A Symbolic confrontation

The ritual at Jamarat began with each pilgrim throwing seven small pebbles, one at a time, at the Jamarat al-Aqaba while declaring “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest). This action symbolizes the believer’s rejection of evil and reaffirmation of faith, mirroring Prophet Ibrahim’s defiance of Shaytan.

The stoning must follow a specific sequence: from the smallest to the largest. Pilgrims pause to make supplications after the first two stonings, but not after the last. Over the course of three days, the total number of pebbles thrown can reach 70, depending on whether the pilgrim stays for the 13th.

A new dawn

As the pilgrims complete the stoning rituals and begin preparations for Tawaf al-Ifadah – the circumambulation of the Kaaba – the spiritual climax of their journey nears.

