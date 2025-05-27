Muslims across the world will be celebrating this year Eid-el-Adha on Friday, June 6, according to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

This is as the Saudi Arabia announced the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent, a moment that marked the beginning of the last month of the Islamic calendar

According to the report from the kingdom, Wednesday, May 28, would be the first day of Dhul Hijjah

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia authorities have announced the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent. This marks the beginning of the 12th month of the Islamic Calendar.

This was disclosed in a message shared by a Saudi-based news agency, Haramain, on X on Tuesday, May 27. The news platform disclosed that Wednesday, May 28, would be the first day of Dhul Hijjah.

Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Adha on Friday, June 6 Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What Muslims do during Dhul Hijjah

Every year, Muslims around the world travel to Mecca to perform the Hajj during Dhul Hijjah, a practice which is the last pillar of Islam.

Haramain further explained that Thursday, June 5, would be the day of Arafat, and Friday, June 6, would be the day of Eid-el-Adha. This is the biggest festival for Muslims.

The last month of the Islamic calendar is often considered a sacred month when Muslims are encouraged to heighten their devotion, reflection and acts of worship.

The Eid-il-Kabir festival is one of the ritual rites carried out in the Dhul-Hijjah, the last 12th month of the lunar calendar, to remember the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim in the Islamic practice.

Haramain's tweet is here:

The rituals of Dhul Hijjah

The ritual rites involved taking six days in Mecca and Medina, the location where Prophet Ibrahim reportedly carried out the act, and those who could not travel to Saudi Arabia from Nigeria are expected to kill animals if they have the capacity to do so.

During the month, Muslim faithful are encouraged to emulate the “sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim” by being kind and generous to the people around them.

One major significance of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration is about the “profitability of being patient with God in our affairs as human beings, and most especially, as Muslims”.

Eid-al-Kabir celebration in Nigeria

In Nigeria, the celebration is always colourful with several palace festivals and displays of culture. Some of these included the Ojude-Oba festival in the Ijebu area of Ogun state, the Durbar festival popular in the northern part of Nigeria.

Also, it is a period when extended families come together and unite for fun and celebration. People travel from far distance to come together and celebrate the festival.

Personnel celebrating at one of the Ojude Oba festival in Ogun Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: UGC

Sultan declares Eid-il-Fitr day

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, announced Wednesday April 10 as the day to mark 2024 Eid-el-Fitr .

Abubakar, who doubled as the president-general of the NSCIA, stated that the reason was that the moon was not sighted.

The Sultan then urged the Muslims to pray for Nigeria's peace and progress and wished them a happy Eid-el-Fitr.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng