Breaking: Saudi Arabia Rejects 2,717 Nigerian Hajj Pilgrims, Reason Emerges
- 2,717 Nigerian pilgrims missed the 2025 Hajj due to late registration and the closure of Saudi Arabia’s visa portal
- The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) announced this and noted that although it extended visa issuance deadlines four times but was unable to secure a last-minute extension from Saudi authorities
- The commission further warned tour operators against unauthorised Tent A+ service providers and reaffirmed its commitment to pilgrims' welfare
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has disclosed that 2,717 intending pilgrims from Nigeria were unable to secure visas for the 2025 Hajj due to the closure of the Saudi visa portal.
2,717 Nigerian pilgrims miss 2025 hajj over late registration
In a statement signed on Monday, June 2, by NAHCON’s Assistant Director of Information and Publication, Fatima Usara, the commission expressed regret over the situation, despite its efforts to get the Saudi authorities to consider reopening the visa portal “even for an hour.”
“Despite concerted efforts to get the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to consider the re-opening of the visa portal, even for an hour, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is saddened that this was not achieved. Hence, the visa suspension affected 2,717 pilgrims who had late registration from both sides,” the statement partly read.
NAHCON stated that it had facilitated the extension of visa issuance deadlines four times, adding that the commission had also intervened by securing Masha’ir slots for its Hajj coordinators under both public and private sectors back in February, to forestall the current situation.
According to the statement, the one-month extension from April 19 provided relief for State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards and Tour Operators still concluding arrangements for their clients, The Punch reported.
Hajj Commission sends important safety message
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued vital safety instructions for Hajj 2025, emphasizing precautions against extreme temperatures at Arafat.
Pilgrims must strictly adhere to movement schedules, avoid walking to Muzdalifah, and ensure compliance with official guidelines to maintain order and safety.
Only authorized providers can conduct sacrificial rites, and strict regulations are in place to prevent unregistered pilgrims from entering tents.
Read related articles here:
- Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia to translate Arafah sermon in Hausa, Yoruba, Fulani, 31 other languages
- Hajj 2025: Plateau pilgrim finds, returns missing $5K to Russian owner in Saudi Arabia, earns praises
- 2025 Hajj: Jubilation as Zamfara woman gives birth in Saudi Arabia, photos trend
- 2025 Hajj: Tragedy as 75-year-old Edo pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia deports Sheikh Gumi from 2025 Hajj
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabian authorities have barred Sheikh Ahmad Gumi from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.
The prominent Kaduna-based Islamic scholar was deported back to Nigeria on Monday, May 25, 2025.
The controversial Islamic cleric shared details of what happened and the reason he was barred from participating in the religious rites.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.