2,717 Nigerian pilgrims missed the 2025 Hajj due to late registration and the closure of Saudi Arabia’s visa portal

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) announced this and noted that although it extended visa issuance deadlines four times but was unable to secure a last-minute extension from Saudi authorities

The commission further warned tour operators against unauthorised Tent A+ service providers and reaffirmed its commitment to pilgrims' welfare

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has disclosed that 2,717 intending pilgrims from Nigeria were unable to secure visas for the 2025 Hajj due to the closure of the Saudi visa portal.

2,717 Nigerian pilgrims to miss Hajj 2025 over Saudi Arabia's visa deadline. Photo credit: NAHCON

Source: UGC

2,717 Nigerian pilgrims miss 2025 hajj over late registration

In a statement signed on Monday, June 2, by NAHCON’s Assistant Director of Information and Publication, Fatima Usara, the commission expressed regret over the situation, despite its efforts to get the Saudi authorities to consider reopening the visa portal “even for an hour.”

“Despite concerted efforts to get the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to consider the re-opening of the visa portal, even for an hour, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is saddened that this was not achieved. Hence, the visa suspension affected 2,717 pilgrims who had late registration from both sides,” the statement partly read.

Saudi officials estimate that around 100,000 pilgrims joined last year's hajj illegally but Hajj Commission shares safety instructions for Nigerian pilgrims. Photo credit: Abdel Ghani BASHIR / AFP

Source: AFP

NAHCON stated that it had facilitated the extension of visa issuance deadlines four times, adding that the commission had also intervened by securing Masha’ir slots for its Hajj coordinators under both public and private sectors back in February, to forestall the current situation.

According to the statement, the one-month extension from April 19 provided relief for State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards and Tour Operators still concluding arrangements for their clients, The Punch reported.

Hajj Commission sends important safety message

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued vital safety instructions for Hajj 2025, emphasizing precautions against extreme temperatures at Arafat.

Pilgrims must strictly adhere to movement schedules, avoid walking to Muzdalifah, and ensure compliance with official guidelines to maintain order and safety.

Only authorized providers can conduct sacrificial rites, and strict regulations are in place to prevent unregistered pilgrims from entering tents.

Read related articles here:

Saudi Arabia deports Sheikh Gumi from 2025 Hajj

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabian authorities have barred Sheikh Ahmad Gumi from participating in the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

The prominent Kaduna-based Islamic scholar was deported back to Nigeria on Monday, May 25, 2025.

The controversial Islamic cleric shared details of what happened and the reason he was barred from participating in the religious rites.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng