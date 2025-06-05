The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has confirmed the death of a Nigerian pilgrim on the sacred plain of Arafat during this year’s Hajj exercise

Chairman of the commission, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, confirmed the development in a terse statement on Thursday, June 5 and noted that the pilgrim's death was natural

This happened days after a male pilgrim from Kano state and a 75-year-old female pilgrim from Edo state passed away during the hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia

A Nigerian pilgrim has reportedly passed away on the plain of Arafat.

Nigerian pilgrim's death was natural - NAHCON

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof Abdullahi Saleh Usman, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after the national prayer organized by the commission.

“We received a sad news that we lost one of our pilgrims today in Arafat, and the other one died before we left Mecca,” he said.

He also said the pilgrim’s death was natural, ruling out speculations that it was caused by a heat wave, Daily Trust reported.

Meanwhile, NAHCON has repeatedly warned that the name of any deceased person must not be made public by the commission or media until his or her family has been formally informed.

2025 hajj: Pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat amid heat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Muslim pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat on Thursday, June 5, 2025, to pray during the high point of the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

The pilgrims defied the extreme heat wave as they stormed Mount Arafat in Mecca, Saudi Arabia to observe the Islamic ritual.

Saudi Arabia authorities have urged the 1.5 million pilgrims to refrain from being outside during the hottest hours of the day.

Kano pilgrim dies in Makkah hours before Hajj

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Shu’aibu Jibrin, a Nigerian pilgrim who hailed from Kano state died in Makkah less than 24 hours before the commencement of this year's Hajj exercise

Jibrin reportedly suffered from ulcer and hypertension but died of cardiac arrest despite medical intervention at the holy land

The Kano Pilgrim Welfare Board announced his death in a statement issued on Tuesday and shared further details

75-year-old Edo pilgrim dies in Saudi

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians were thrown into mourning as Adizatu Dazumi, a 75-year-old pilgrim, passed away following a brief illness.

Dazumi, who was from Jattu Uzairue in Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo state, reportedly died a day after performing Tawaaf (walking around the Kaaba) and was taken to the hospital.

The chairman of the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Musah Uduimoh, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday and shared further details.

