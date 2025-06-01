The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said the 2025 Arafah sermon will be broadcasted live in three Nigerian languages - Hausa, Yoruba and Fulani

The Chairman of the Edo Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board, Musah Muhammad-Uduimoh, said the 2025 Arafah sermon will also be translated in 31 other languages

According to Muhammad-Uduimoh, the spiritual message would become clearer, more personal, and transformative when the people hear the sermon in a language they understand

Mecca, Saudi Arabia - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that the 2025 Arafah sermon will be broadcast live in Hausa, Yoruba, Fulani and 31 other languages.

The Saudi authorties explained the translation will allow pilgrims and listeners worldwide to follow the sermon in their native language.

“The Hajj Khutbah 1446 will be translated into 34 languages on Thursday, 9 Dhul Hijjah 1446,”

As reported by Daily Trust, the broadcast aims to convey Islam’s message of tolerance to a global audience in native languages.

The authorities also said it will foster better communication between Muslims and non-Muslims.

“The languages include Arabic, Urdu, English, French, Indonesian, Persian (Farsi), Hausa, Chinese (Mandarin), Russian, Bengali, Turkish, Malay (Bahasa Melayu), Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, Filipino (Tagalog), Amharic (Ethiopia), Bosnian, Hindi, Dutch, Thai, Malayalam, Swahili, Pashto, Tamil, Azerbaijani, Swedish, Uzbek, Albanian, Fulani (Fula), Somali, Rohingya, and Yoruba.”

According to Premium Times, the Chairman of the Edo Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board, Musah Muhammad-Uduimoh, said the Presidency in Saudi Arabia made the announcement for the Religious Affairs of the two Holy Mosques on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Muhammad-Uduimoh said it is a “landmark gesture of religious inclusivity” that will allow Nigerian pilgrims to better understand the profound message of the Khutbah Arafah (Arafat Sermon), delivered on the sacred plains of Mount Arafat.

“This is a major step forward in making the Hajj more accessible and spiritually impactful for all Muslims, especially our people who speak Hausa, Fulani, and Yoruba.

“We thank the Saudi authorities for this thoughtful and commendable gesture.”

He argued that when people hear the sermon in a language they understand, the spiritual message would become clearer, more personal, and transformative.

“This is how true unity in the Ummah is fostered.”

