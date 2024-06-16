The last major ritual of the hajj, the “stoning of the devil”, has been performed by Muslim pilgrims in western Saudi Arabia

It was gathered that 1.8 million Muslim pilgrims participated in the stoning of the devil in the Mina Valley, located outside Mecca

The stoning ritual coincides with Eid al-Adha, which honours Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son before God offered a sheep instead

Saudi Arabia - Pilgrims performed the “stoning of the devil” at the 2024 Hajj in western Saudi Arabia on Sunday, June 16.

It is the last major ritual of the hajj as Muslims worldwide celebrate the Eid al-Adha or the feast of the sacrifice.

Muslim pilgrims ‘stone the devil’ during 2024 hajj Photo credit: ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP

As reported by Channels Television, the ritual commemorates Abraham’s stoning of the devil where Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God’s order to sacrifice his son.

The 1.8 million Muslim pilgrims threw seven stones at each of three concrete walls symbolising the devil in the Mina Valley, in the Mina Valley, located outside Mecca.

The stoning ritual coincides with Eid al-Adha, which honours Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son before God offered a sheep instead, VOANews reports.

It was gathered that roads leading to the concrete walls were packed early Sunday, with some pilgrims visibly struggling under the morning sun.

Some pilgrims sat on the roadside to rest and drink water, while others stretched out on the ground, apparently exhausted.

55-year-old worshipper from Egypt, Amal Mahrouss, said she is so happy and can’t describe her feelings.

“This place shows us that we are all equal, that there are no differences between Muslims around the world.”

