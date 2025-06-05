Muslim pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat on Thursday, June 5, 2025, to pray during the high point of the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage

The pilgrims defied the extreme heat wave as they stormed Mount Arafat in Mecca, Saudi Arabia to observe the Islamic ritual

Saudi Arabia authorities have urged the 1.5 million pilgrims to refrain from being outside during the hottest hours of the day

Saudi Arabia - Muslim pilgrims prayed atop Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia during the high point of the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Saudi Arabia officials urged thousands of pilgrims to refrain from being outside during the hottest hours of the day.

Muslim pilgrims pray atop Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia.

As reported by The Punch, pilgrims began to gather before dawn around the hill and the surrounding plain where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have given his last sermon.

Hundreds of pilgrims dressed in white dotted the mount itself, with many more at its foot praying or taking pictures.

No fewer than 1.5 million pilgrims are set to have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

It was gathered that some pilgrims arrived early to take advantage of the relatively cool morning, carrying colourful umbrellas.

Other pilgrims will remain for hours of prayers and Koran recitals until the evening in the most arduous portion of the Hajj.

After sunset, pilgrims will head to Muzdalifah, halfway between Arafat and the sprawling tent city of Mina. They will gather pebbles so they can perform the symbolic “stoning of the devil”.

A 33-year-old Ali from Pakistan said:

“This is something that I used to see every year on the TV screen during hajj and I always thought: ‘I wish I could be here.

“I’ve been trying to get here… for the past 3 years. I feel very blessed.”

Saudi authorities had earlier called on pilgrims to stay inside their tents between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm on Thursday when the desert sun is at its harshest.

The organisers and host country provided fans spraying mist and providing cool air at the foot of the mount.

1.5 million pilgrims are in Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia to translate Arafah's sermon

Recall that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said the 2025 Arafah sermon will be broadcast live in three Nigerian languages - Hausa, Yoruba, and Fulani.

The Chairman of the Edo Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board, Musah Muhammad-Uduimoh, said the 2025 Arafah sermon will also be translated in 31 other languages.

According to Muhammad-Uduimoh, the spiritual message would become clearer, more personal, and transformative when the people hear the sermon in a language they understand.

Saudi Arabia announces Eid-el-Kabir Day

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Muslims across the world will be celebrating this year Eid-el-Adha on Friday, June 6, according to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This is as the Saudi Arabia announced the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent, a moment that marked the beginning of the last month of the Islamic calendar.

According to the report from the kingdom, Wednesday, May 28, would be the first day of Dhul Hijjah.

