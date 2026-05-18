The United States has confirmed it will waive costly visa bonds for fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The move comes after concerns that international visitors could face bonds of up to $15,000, adding to the already high costs of travel

Officials say the waiver will apply to ticket holders enrolled in FIFA PASS, while standard visa checks will remain in place

The United States has announced it will waive expensive visa bonds for international fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decision, made public on Wednesday, comes after concerns that visitors could face bonds ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, adding to the already high costs of attending the tournament.

US waives visa bonds for FIFA World Cup fans, making international travel easier for ticket holders. Photo credit: Lighthouse Films/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Under a policy introduced in August last year, citizens of 50 countries were required to post bonds to obtain temporary US visas. These funds were refundable once travellers left the country.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar confirmed:

“We are waiving visa bonds for qualified fans who bought World Cup tickets and opted in to FIFA PASS as of April 15, 2026.”

She added that the administration had already waived bond requirements for “qualifying team members, including players, coaches, and support staff who otherwise meet all requirements for entry into the US.”

Fast-track visa programme

Namdar highlighted that the waiver is part of a broader programme to fast-track visa processing for the World Cup. She stated:

“We remain committed to strengthening US national security priorities while facilitating legitimate travel for the upcoming World Cup tournament.”

The US Department of State clarified that ticket holders will still undergo standard visa vetting procedures.

Countries affected by visa bonds

At least five competing nations – Algeria, Cabo Verde, the Ivory Coast, Senegal and Tunisia – had been subject to the visa bond policy. The State Department expects up to 10 million visitors for the event, which begins on June 11 across host cities in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Immigration restrictions raise concerns

Acoording to Al Jazeera, critics argue that the Trump administration’s strict immigration policies clash with FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s promise of the “most inclusive” World Cup in history.

Beyond visa bonds, 39 countries remain subject to travel bans, including competitors Iran and Haiti. The Ivory Coast and Senegal face partial bans.

Rights groups have also raised alarms about the role of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at matches. In April, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Amnesty International issued a “travel advisory” warning of a “deteriorating human rights situation in the United States” and “expanded restrictions and limitations on travel and entry.”

The advisory also cited “violent and unconstitutional immigration enforcement, including racial profiling and other discrimination by law enforcement.”

A White House spokesperson dismissed these warnings as “ridiculous scare tactics driven by liberal activist groups and the left-wing media.”

Immigration restrictions spark debate as rights groups warn of risks during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US envoy proposes another country to replace Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that a senior envoy to US president Donald Trump has asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming World Cup, according to the Financial Times on Wednesday, April 22.

The move is reportedly aimed at repairing strained ties between Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after tensions arose over the American president’s attacks against Pope Leo XIV during the Iran war.

Source: Legit.ng