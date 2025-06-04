Shu’aibu Jibrin, a Nigerian pilgrim who hailed from Kano state died in Makkah less than 24 hours before the commencement of this year's Hajj exercise

Jibrin reportedly suffered from ulcer and hypertension but died of cardiac arrest despite medical intervention at the holy land

The Kano Pilgrim Welfare Board announced his death in a statement issued on Tuesday and shared further details

Less than 24 hours to the commencement of the Hajj ritual, a pilgrim from Kano state identified as Shu’aibu Jibrin, has been reported dead in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of this year's hajj, a pilgrim from Nigerian has passed away in Mecca. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Esra Hacioglu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hajj: Kano pilgrim dies after brief illness

The passage of Jibrin was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Kano State Pilgrim Welfare Board, Mal. Suleiman Dederi.

As reported by The Guardian, the pilgrim was said to have died at a Saudi hospital after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 3.

A relative of the deceased, Sama’uddin Aliyu Kadawa, who is also on pilgrimage, also confirmed the incident in an interview with journalists in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

According to Aliyu, the late Jibrin was a farmer from Gargai in Bebeji Local Government Area. He stated that although he had a history of ulcer and hypertension, doctors at the hospital confirmed he suffered cardiac arrest and heart failure.

The pilgrim reportedly suffered from ulcer and hypertension but died of cardiac arrest. Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“He was okay when he left home. After he became ill, he was admitted to King Abdulazeez Hospital for two days and was discharged after his health improved.

“Unfortunately, his condition worsened again yesterday, and he was rushed back to the hospital. Despite the efforts of our Nigerian doctors and the medical team at the hospital, he passed away around 2:50 a.m.,” he added.

75-year-old Edo pilgrim dies in Saudi

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians were thrown into mourning as Adizatu Dazumi, a 75-year-old pilgrim, passed away following a brief illness.

Dazumi, who was from Jattu Uzairue in Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo state, reportedly died a day after performing Tawaaf (walking around the Kaaba) and was taken to the hospital.

The chairman of the Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Musah Uduimoh, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday and shared further details.

Saudi Arabia rejects 2,717 Nigerian hajj pilgrims

In another development, Legit.ng reported that about 2,717 Nigerian pilgrims missed the 2025 Hajj due to late registration and the closure of Saudi Arabia’s visa portal.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) announced this and noted that although it extended visa issuance deadlines four times, it was unable to secure a last-minute extension from Saudi authorities.

The commission further warned tour operators against unauthorised Tent A+ service providers and reaffirmed its commitment to pilgrims' welfare.

