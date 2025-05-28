Hajiya Zainab, a Nigerian pilgrim from Plateau state, found and returned $5,000 (about ₦8,240,000 at ₦1,648 per USD) to a Russian owner in Masjidul Haram, Makkah, on Tuesday

The National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) and Plateau State Pilgrims Board, led by Hon. Daiyabu Dauda, confirmed the development in a terse statement

Honourable Dauda hailed the Nigerian lady for displaying a rare act of honesty and kindness during the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage

A Nigerian pilgrim identified as Hajiya Zainab from Plateau state has returned a missing $5,000 to a Russian owner in Saudi Arabia.

Hajiya Zainab, Plateau state pilgrim, returned the money she found to Russian owner in Saudi Arabi. Photo credit: Hajiya Zainab, Asharq Al-Awsat

NAHCON reacts as Nigerian pilgrim returns $5k to owner

The money, approximately N8,240,000 using an exchange rate of N1,648 per USD, was found by the Nigerian pilgrim in Masjidul Haram in Makkah on Tuesday, May 27.

As reported by Daily Trust, the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) and Plateau State Pilgrims Board, led by Hon. Daiyabu Dauda, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, May 28.

“She demonstrated exceptional integrity and honesty by returning $5,000 she found in Masjidul Haram to its rightful owner. That’s a remarkable act of kindness!

“Her actions embody the values of honesty, trustworthiness, and compassion, which are essential for a Muslim. May her story inspire others to emulate her exemplary behaviour,” Dauda said.

Millions of pilgrims begin 2025 Hajj. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Anadolu Ajansi

Pilgrim returns lost purse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pilgrim from Jigawa state, Abba Saadu Limawa, returned a purse containing $800, 690 Saudi Riyal, and Russian currency found at the Masjid Nabawi during the 2024 Hajj.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) reported the act of honesty, with Limawa handing the purse to NAHCON Chairman/CEO Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi.

The incident, praised by NAHCON, underscores the importance of integrity and ethical behaviour among pilgrims.

