The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued vital safety instructions for Hajj 2025, emphasizing precautions against extreme temperatures at Arafat

Pilgrims must strictly adhere to movement schedules, avoid walking to Muzdalifah, and ensure compliance with official guidelines to maintain order and safety

Only authorized providers can conduct sacrificial rites, and strict regulations are in place to prevent unregistered pilgrims from entering tents.

On 2 June, the National Hajj Commission released a set of important instructions for Hajj 2025 issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, emphasizing safety, compliance, and logistical arrangements for pilgrims.

The Ministry warned that temperatures at Arafat would be exceptionally high this year. Pilgrims were strictly advised not to leave their tents between 10am and 4pm to avoid sunstroke.

Hajj Commission Sends Important Safety Message, Warns About Extreme Heat. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Additionally, visiting Jabalur-Rahma during peak hours was discouraged to minimize heat-related health risks. The Arafat Day Khutbah was set to be broadcast directly into pilgrims’ tents to facilitate participation without exposure to extreme conditions.

Strict travel rules to Muzdalifah

After sunset, pilgrims were instructed to remain in their tents until transport to Muzdalifah was provided by buses. Walking to Muzdalifah was strictly prohibited, ensuring smooth and safe movement.

The Ministry, in coordination with Saudi Agencies and Hajj Affairs Offices, established movement schedules for Jamaraat. All States Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards and Tour Operator Companies were mandated to enforce strict adherence.

Pilgrims were warned not to visit Jamaraat outside their designated schedules to ensure orderly movement and collective safety.

Enforcement of Hajj permit regulations

To uphold Hajj agreements between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, only pilgrims with valid permits were allowed in tents. Entities found harbouring unregistered pilgrims would face penalties, reinforcing compliance with official policies.

All sacrificial rites, Hadaya, were required to be conducted only through approved companies recognized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

This measure was aimed at maintaining standard procedures and avoiding unauthorized operations.

With these guidelines, the National Hajj Commission underscored its commitment to a safe and orderly pilgrimage for all attendees of Hajj 2025.

See the full guidelines below:

“1. The temperatures at Arafat will be very high this year. As such, no pilgrim should leave their tents between 10am and 4pm. Pilgrims should avoid going to Jabalur -Rahma as it will expose them to sunstroke.

“Arrangements are being made to broadcast the Arafat day Khutbah in pilgrims’ tents. 2. After sunset, pilgrims should wait in their tents to be conveyed to Muzdalifah in buses. Walking to Muzdalifah is not allowed. 3. The Ministry, in conjunction with all Saudi Agencies and Hajj Affairs Offices have agreed on movement schedules to Jamaraat.

“All States Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Tour Operator Companies must ensure that pilgrims adhere to the schedules. Pilgrims SHOULD not go to Jamaraat outside their approved schedules for their safety and the safety of fellow pilgrims.

“4. No pilgrim without valid Hajj permits should be allowed in tents. This is a violation of all agreements and Hajj instructions agreed between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. The entities habouring them will be held responsible and fined accordingly.

“5. Hadaya should be done only through the approved companies by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.”

