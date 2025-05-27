The Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, sentenced two oil marketers to 14 years imprisonment each for defrauding the federal government of N2.2 billion under the petroleum subsidy scheme

Ikeja, Lagos state - Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, May 27, convicted two oil marketers, Mamman Nasir Ali and Christian Taylor.

Legit.ng reports that the two individuals were sentenced to 14 years imprisonment each for N2.2 billion oil subsidy fraud.

Nasir Ali is a son of a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Ali.

The EFCC shared the update via its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

They were re-arraigned alongside Nasaman Oil Services Limited on an amended 57-count charge, following new findings in the case.

The defendants had initially been arraigned on a 49-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, forgery, and the use of false documents.

One of the counts read:

"Nasaman Oil Services Ltd, Mamman Nasir Ali, Christian Taylor, Oluwaseun Ogunbambo (now at large) and Olabisi Abdul-Afeez (still at large), on or about the 11th day of April 2011 at Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N1,480,074,125.61 (One Billion Four Hundred and Eighty Million, Seventy-Four Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-Five Naira Sixty-One Kobo) from the Federal Government of Nigeria by claiming that the sum represented subsidy accruing to Nasaman Oil Services Ltd under the Petroleum Support Fund for the importation of 20,492,982.50 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS),which Nasaman Oil Services Ltd purported to have purchased from SEATAC Petroleum Limited of British Virgin Islands and imported into Nigeria through MT Liquid Fortune Ex Mt. Hellenic Blue and Ex MT. Milleura, which representation you knew to be false."

The pictures of the convict can be viewed below:

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them.

They were initially standing trial before Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo of the Lagos state high court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos. However, Justice Onigbanjo withdrew from the case, thereby prompting the re-assignment of the case to Justice Dada.

During the trial, the prosecution led by Seiduh Atteh presented witnesses and tendered documents, which were admitted by the court, to prove its case against the defendants.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, May 27, Justice Dada found the evidence presented by the prosecution compelling and held that the actions of the defendants not only defrauded the government but also undermined the integrity of Nigeria’s oil subsidy programme.

