Sokoto, Sokoto state - Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, the sultan of Sokoto, has officially declared Wednesday, May 28, 2025, as the first day of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH.

A report on Tuesday night, May 27, by Vanguard, said Abubakar, the president-general of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA), made the declaration.

Legit.ng reports that this announcement marks the beginning of Dhul Hijjah, a month which culminates in the Eid-el-Kabir.

The declaration followed the sighting of the new moon of Dhul Hijjah across various locations in Nigeria.

Accordingly, Eid Al Adha 2025 will be observed on Friday, June 6, as it always falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. And, the Arafat Day will be observed on Thursday, June 5.

Addressing Nigerians, the Sultan stressed the importance of unity, piety, and national peace during the holy period. He urged the Muslim ummah to intensify prayers for Nigeria’s progress, stability, and prosperity.

Furthermore, the Sultan called on Muslim faithful to emulate the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim through acts of sacrifice, obedience to Allah, and kindness to fellow human beings, especially the less privileged. He emphasised that the season is a time of spiritual reflection and a renewed commitment to righteous living.

The Sultan urged Islamic scholars and community leaders to use the opportunity to preach tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians, regardless of religion or ethnicity. He noted that the current socio-economic challenges require collective prayers and moral action.

