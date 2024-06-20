A pilgrim from Jigawa State, Abba Saadu Limawa, returned a purse containing $800, 690 Saudi Riyal, and Russian currency found at the Masjid Nabawi during the 2024 Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) reported the act of honesty, with Limawa handing the purse to NAHCON Chairman/CEO Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi

The incident, praised by NAHCON, underscores the importance of integrity and ethical behaviour among pilgrims

A commendable act of honesty emerged from the just-concluded 2024 Hajj as a pilgrim from Jigawa State returned a purse he found at the Masjid Nabawi (Prophet’s Mosque) in Madina.

The incident took place on Wednesday night and was reported by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in Makkah.

The Nigerian pilgrim who returned the wallet has been praised for his integrity. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The pilgrim, Abba Saadu Limawa, hailing from Limawa village in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State, discovered the purse which contained $800 (approximately N1,185,000), 690 Saudi Riyal, and some Russian currency.

Demonstrating exceptional integrity, Limawa handed the found purse to the NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, during the 2024 post-Arafat meeting organised by the Commission in Makkah, Tribune reported.

The return of the purse was hailed as a significant act of honesty, especially during such a spiritually significant event.

The NAHCON Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, praised Limawa for his uprightness and adherence to the ethical values promoted during the Hajj pilgrimage.

