The governor of Bauchi state Bala Mohammed, has approved N2.1 billion as a 2024 Hajj fare subsidy

This came after NAHCON increased the 2024 hajj fare by N1.9 million and many intending pilgrims who were unable to meet with new payment deadline demanded a refund of their money

Following the move by Bala, the state’s 2,290 intending pilgrims now will get a subsidy of N959,000 amounting to 50 percent of the increment by the Muslim body

Bauchi state - Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has approved a 50% subsidy, representing N950,000 of the hajj fare increase, for each intending pilgrim in the state.

Why did Governor Bala approved a 50% subsidy?

On Friday, March 29, Governor Bala in a statement, said considering the economic hardship being experienced in the country, he has approved the payment of half of the hajj fee recently increased, Daily Trust reported.

Following the announcement, the state’s 2,290 intending pilgrims will get a subsidy of N959,000 amounting to 50 per cent of the increment by the Muslim body, The New Telegraph reported.

“I have paid N950,000 for each intending pilgrim of Bauchi state, that is 50% of the increase. I have also directed the commission at the state level to refund to pilgrims the amount we subsidised, and take for those who have not paid theirs before the deadline,” the Governor announced.

Recall that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) last Sunday announced over N1.9 million as the increment for pilgrims going to lesser hajj.

NAHCON sources said without the intervention, intending pilgrims would have to pay an additional N3.5 million at least to the initial fare which was pegged at N4.9 million.

Reacting, the federal government had released a sum of N90 billion to subsidise the 2024 pilgrimage to the Holy land.

Other states such as Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, and Ogun have also provided subsidies to their intending pilgrims.

Hajj fare: Intending pilgrims demand refund

Legit.ng earlier reported that following NAHCON's decision to increase the 2024 hajj fare by N1.9 million, many intending pilgrims have asked the state Muslim pilgrims’ welfare boards to refund their deposits.

Prominent civil society organisations and stakeholders, on Monday, March 25, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to save this year’s hajj from “flopping.”

NAHCON said the increment was due to a high forex exchange rate.

