Kabiru Ibrahim, an Islamic cleric in Osun state, was sentenced to death by hanging for murdering his client, Lukman Adeleke

Justice Lateef Adegoke of the High Court in Osun state, Iwo division, handed the verdict after the cleric confessed to the crime and led police to the victim’s remains on the Ilesa/Akure expressway

The court also convicted Ibrahim of theft, sentencing him to seven years in prison for stealing N300,000 from Adeleke, who had approached the cleric for spiritual consultation regarding a land purchase in 2016

Osun State, Osogbo - On Wednesday, May 28, an Osun State High Court, sitting in Iwo, has sentenced an Islamic cleric, Kabiru Ibrahim, to death by hanging for the murder of his client identified as Lukman Adeleke.

Cleric guilty of theft and murder

Ibrahim was charged with conspiracy, murder, and theft, contrary to Sections 324, 319(1), and 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 34, Laws of Osun state.

As reported by The Punch, Justice Lateef Adegoke, delivering judgment, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced Ibrahim to death by hanging for murder.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the Information Officer of the Ministry of Justice, Opeyemi Bello, in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the prosecution team, led by Abiodun Badiora, told the court that Ibrahim was a spiritual consultant to the deceased.

How the cleric killed his client

Badiora explained that the deceased had approached the cleric, revealing his intention to purchase a parcel of land, and Ibrahim asked him to bring the money for an overnight prayer before paying the vendor.

However, after the prayers, Adeleke went missing. During the search, his family was informed by an informant that he was last seen the day he visited Ibrahim’s residence.

“When the family confronted the cleric, he initially denied seeing the deceased for over two weeks. However, a community member refuted his claim, stating he had taken Adeleke to the cleric’s house the day before his disappearance.

“The matter was reported to the police, and during interrogation, Ibrahim confessed to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) that he had murdered the deceased. He led authorities to the Ilesa/Akure expressway, where Adeleke’s remains were found inside a sack. One of his palms had been severed. Photographic evidence was tendered in court.

“The prosecution called six witnesses and presented several exhibits, including Ibrahim’s extrajudicial confession. It was also revealed that Ibrahim had stolen ₦300,000 from the deceased on August 24, 2016,” the statement read.

Court sentenced pastor, brother to death for killing farmer

In another related development, Legit.ng reported that a 48-year-old pastor, Uduak Udo Umoren and his 34-year-old brother, Emmanuel Udo Umoren, a motorcyclist popularly called ‘okada’, were sentenced to death by hanging for killing a farmer over a parcel of land.

Justice Winifred Effiong of the Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Essien Udim gave the judgement after finding both brothers guilty of murder and sentenced them to death by hanging.

