Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state high court has sentenced Drambi Vandi, who shot Bolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based lawyer, to death by hanging.

The judge, Ibironke Harrison, held that the police officer is guilty of murder, Premium Times reported on Monday, October 9.

The judge said:

“The court found the defendant guilty on one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead."

A report by the Channels Television also noted the judge's verdict.

Vandi is alleged to have shot Raheem at close range as she and several family members were driving home from a church service on December 25, 20222.

Many Nigerians were horrified over the killing of the lawyer, who was pregnant. Late Raheem also left behind a five-year-old daughter.

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and human rights groups have demanded justice.

The shooter, Vandi, was arrested and remanded in custody after the incident.

In January, he pleaded not guilty to the murder. Also, a report in May by The Nation said that Vandi testified in his defence, denying shooting the victim.

The defendant said he headed the patrol team of three officers, who manned Ajah Underbridge in Lagos for stop and search operations on the day of the incident.

According to him, some guys in the area were throwing bangers (knockouts) and when he went to meet them to stop the noise, the deceased’s sister accosted him and accused him of shooting her sister.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng