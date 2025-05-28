Tributes have continued to pour in for Kaduna-based preacher Reverend David Ayuba Azzaman, who died in a fatal road accident on Saturday, May 24

Days after the incident, his family has released the burial dates and arrangements for the prominent cleric

The outspoken clergyman's death happened when he was returning to his base in Kaduna, and was met with mixed feelings

The family and church of Reverend David Ayuba Azzaman have released the burial arrangements for the pastor who died in an accident.

They also called for support for the family as the burial committee announced the time, venue, and location for the events.

The Kaduna-based preacher had died in a fatal road accident on Saturday, May 24, while returning from a program in Makurdi, Benue state.

Up until his death, he was the leading pastor of King Worship Chapel Ministry in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna.

Burial plans for Reverend Azzaman

Following his death, a committee that was set up to organise his burial plans shared the update on his Facebook page.

It partly read:

"The Burial Committee of the late Reverend David Ayuba Azzaman wishes to formally inform the general public that preparations for his burial have been concluded. We acknowledge the deep outpouring of love, prayers, and support from across the country and beyond since his passing."

According to the announcement, the service of songs would be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 4.00 pm at L.E.A Primary School, Sabo GRA, via James Bawa Magaji Road, Off Kaduna-Kachia Express Road, Kaduna.

On Friday, May 30, 2025, the burial service would be held at his church by 10:00 am, and he would be laid to rest at the Barnawa Christian Burial Ground on the same day.

The committee also released account numbers to support the family and the burial expenses.

Reactions trail Azzaman's burial arrangements

Aliyu Nasidi Muhammad said:

"My condolences to his family, friends and to the entire Nigerian Christian community may his gentle soul rest in peace. Ameen. Please accept my condolences . From Kano."

Ustaz Abubakar Habila said:

"My condolences to the entire Christian Community. You're indeed an icon in Nigerian Christianity history especially your contribution to the spread of Christianity in the region."

Kamal Abdurrahman said:

"May you people understand a lesson from the death of this gentleman and may you accept Islam as an only religion from God Almighty."

John Moses said:

"I am very sad for my own brother for another mama wishes you good farewell in the mighty name of jesus christ of Nazareth amen rest in peace till we meet again please let us take heart for what happened with us because it's only God almighty knows the best of our beloved brother ayuba David azzaman azzaman we've missed him forever but God is with us."

Pastor shares last conversation with Reverend Azzaman

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian pastor, Christian Nwoke, shared the message that God asked him to tell Reverend David Ayuba Azzaman days before the latter died.

In a Facebook post, Pastor Nwoke opened up about his last conversation with Reverend Azzaman before his demise.

Nwoke also stated that he was happy he passed the message to Azzaman before his sudden demise.

