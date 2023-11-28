The court in Ondo state has sentenced an aged man to death following his brutal action toward his neighbour

Justice O.S Kuteyi of the Ondo State High Court, held that the accused deliberately attacked the deceased by hitting him on his head using a cutlass

The court took the decision even as the defense tried to argue the accused's mental state

Ondo state, Akure - The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure has delivered a strong verdict in the case involving a middle-aged man, Joseph Abayomi and his neighbour.

The court in its judgment delivered on Monday, November 27, sentenced Mr. Abayomi to death for hacking his neighbour, identified as Thomas Oluwole, to death in Ondo state.

Daily Trust reports that Abayomi was sentenced by the court after he was found guilty of killing Oluwole in 2021 at the Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital.

How the aged man killed his neighbour, details emerge

The convict was said to have been involved in an argument of well water poisoning with the deceased (his neighbour).

During the heated argument, Abayomi was said to have attacked the deceased, a 63-year-old bricklayer with a machete at his neck and other parts of his body.

He was later arrested by the police following a report and subsequently charged to court on a count charge of murder.

The court's final judgment

Mr Joseph was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge of murder, as filed by an assistant chief legal officer, Omotola Ologun, of the state Ministry of Justice.

During the proceedings, the convict was said to have claimed to be “insane” while committing the crime.

After a series of arguments from both the prosecuting and defence counsels, the court found Abayomi guilty of the offence.

Delivering his judgment, the trial judge, Justice O.S Kuteyi, sentenced Abayomi to death by hanging, Premium Times report added.

