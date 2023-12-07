Anas Dahiru, would spend the rest of his life in prison and would also die by hanging, following a recent court judgment

The High Court, Zamfara divison, sentenced the accused for the murder of his friend, Shamu Ibrahim, over a dispute involving N100

The presiding judge, Justice Mukhtar Yusha’u, delivered the verdict after careful consideration of the case

Zamfara state, Gusau - The Federal High Court, Zamfara division, has sentenced a man identified simply as Anas Dahiru to death by hanging for killing his friend because of N100.

Court takes action on Zamfara murder case

As reported by The Punch, Dahiru was brought to the court in June 2017 for allegedly stabbing his friend, Shamu Ibrahim, to death.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, December 7, the presiding judge, Justice Mukhtar Yusha’u, convicted Dahiru for killing his friend.

“Having listened to both sides, I hereby sentenced the convict (Anas Dahiru) to death by hanging as enshrined in Section 221 of the Penal Code,” the judge ruled.

