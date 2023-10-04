Two brothers have been sentenced to death by hanging for killing a farmer over a parcel of land in Akwa Ibom state

The farmer, Iboro Akpan Joe, was beaten to death over an alleged plan to bury a charm on his killers' family land

The deceased was attacked with a machete and stabbed on the farm by the two brothers, wife, son and brother-in-law

Akwa Ibom state - A 48-year-old pastor, Uduak Udo Umoren and his 34-year-old brother, Emmanuel Udo Umoren, a motorcyclist popularly called ‘okada’ have been sentenced to death by hanging for killing a farmer over a parcel of land.

Justice Winifred Effiong of the Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Essien Udim gave the judgement after finding both brothers guilty of murder and sentenced them to death by hanging.

As reported by Daily Trust, a 45-year-old farmer and trader, Iboro Akpan Joe, had accompanied his sister-in-law in Adiasim Ikot Ekon to her late husband’s farm when the tragic incident started.

Joe and his sister-in-law went to the farm to assess how much she could sell the land and use the proceeds for her husband’s burial.

How 2 brothers killed farmer

It was gathered that Emmanuel’s wife invited her husband to the land on the claim that someone was trying to bury a charm on their family land.

Emmanuel alongside his wife, her son and brother-in-law were said to have attacked Joe with a machete and stabbed him on the farm.

Despite pleas from his sister-in-law and his wife, who rushed to the scene, Joe was beaten to a stupor and dragged to his family compound close to the farm.

The two brothers continued to beat Joe at the family compound until the Youth President of Adiasim Ikot Ekon Village and other members intervened.

Joe was rushed to a hospital in Ikot Ekpene, where he was reportedly rejected.

He was taken back home and died three days later.

