Tributes have continued to pour in for Kaduna-based preacher, David Ayuba Azzaman, who died in a fatal road accident on Saturday, May 24, while travelling from Benue to his base

Azzaman’s church, King Worship Chapel and Ministry, has shared a detailed explanation of how the cleric died

Until his death, Azzaman served as the assistant General Overseer of the church, and his death sparked mixed reactions

The Nigerian Christian community has been plunged into mourning following the death of Kaduna-based pastor, Rev. David Ayuba Azzaman, who died in a fatal road accident while returning home on Saturday, May 24.

Azzaman was returning from a program in Makurdi, Benue state, where he was involved in an accident alongside members of his team.

Pastor Azzaman’s church, where he served as assistant general overseer, has released a statement about his death. Photo: Azzaman Azzaman

Source: Facebook

Azzaman was the assistant General Overseer of King Worship Chapel and Ministry, and the church has released a statement about his death.

The statement on the church’s Facebook page was signed by the General Overseer, Rev. Dr. Sam Magai Albert, and contained true accounts of what happened at the accident.

The post partly read:

“Rev. Azamman had just concluded a powerful crusade in Makurdi. On Saturday, 24th May 2025 he set forth with his team to return home to Kaduna. He was not driving himself but was seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.Two other members of his ministry team were seated in the back.

“While returning to Kaduna via the Kachia-Kaduna Expressway, their vehicle approached the Idon axis in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. At approximately 1:00 p.m., a vehicle coming from the opposite direction swerved suddenly to avoid a pothole and rammed into the side of the car where Rev. Azamman was seated. The impact forced their vehicle off the road and into the bush, where it collided with a tree.”

The last program Azzaman attended was in Benue, hours before his death. Photo: Azzaman Azzaman

Source: Facebook

It added that Azzaman was rushed to the hospital, and before he was pronounced dead by 2:56 pm on the same day, he sang a song and shared his final words.

The statement added:

“According to the surviving passengers, his foremost concern was not for himself, but for their wellbeing. Once he was assured they were safe, he broke into a soft rendition of the Hausa hymn, “Watarana, watarana…” — a solemn, hope-filled declaration of readiness to meet his Maker.

“As the medical team worked desperately to revive him, Rev. Azamman reportedly whispered, “Let me rest… I just want to rest,” before slipping peacefully into eternal sleep. The other passengers have since been treated and discharged.”

See full statement here.

In a related story, the pastor who invited Azzaman to Benue shared deep observations about his final sermon hours before his death.

Family releases Azzaman’s burial plans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Azzaman's family has released the burial dates and arrangements for the prominent cleric.

The outspoken clergyman's burial activities would take place over two days across different locations.

In the announcement, the burial committee also called for support for the burial expenses and the late cleric's family.

