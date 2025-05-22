Taraba’s first investment summit, TARAVEST 2025, brought together Vice President Shettima, Atiku Abubakar, governors, Dangote, Elumelu, and other prominent personalities across the globe

Taraba state - Nigeria's Vice President, Kashim Shettima, was in attendance as Governor Agbu Kefas-led government organised the first-ever Taraba International Investment Summit, dubbed TARAVEST 2025, which took place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, with an array of prominent personalities from across the globe.

Taraba Hosts First-Ever International Investment Summit

Leading the roll-call of prominent Nigerians at the event include Shettima, several governors, former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Africa's richest man and business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and CEO of UBA, Tony Elumelu.

Others are; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (the Ọjájá II), Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, captains of industries, members of diplomatic corps, religious leaders, local and international investors.

Declaring the summit open, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Vice President Shettima, recognized the natural resources that abound in Taraba state and described the investment summit as a call for partnership to harness them.

Shettima, Dangote, Elumelu, Atiku, others back Taraba's investment drive

He explained that Nigeria has a better opportunity to compete with the rest of the world if its economic opportunities are explored.

He said his administration has rolled out various intervention programmes and policies to boost agriculture and other sectors of the economy.

He congratulated the Governor of Taraba state for the positive initiative of the summit which he said is going to redefine the destiny of the state and the people.

Welcoming participants to the summit earlier, the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, visibly excited about the summit, described it as a light to the state.

He told people willing to do business and investment in the state to hasten up as there is peace and a conducive environment for business.

Speaking at the event, Dangote said foreign direct investment is good, “but foreign investors will only come when they see that local investors are thriving. The government must encourage domestic investments first.”

He gave assurance that the Dangote Groups would partner with the state to invest and impact the lives of the people

On his part, Elumelu, founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and chairman of Transcorp Group, echoed Dangote’s position.

“We are ready to invest in Taraba through Transcorp and the Tony Elumelu Foundation. UBA will also continue to expand its footprint and financial services across Africa,” he announced.

According to Elumelu, investing in agriculture is critical to tackling hunger and strengthening food security.

“Investment helps to create jobs, curb unemployment, improve security, and empower people,” he stated.

Also speaking, Niger State Governor, Umar Bago opined that Nigeria’ rich agricultural resources are capable of taking its citizens out of economic hardship.

He said Nigeria, with its fertile lands, had significant untapped potential.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government and private sector individuals to harness the agricultural potential to eradicate poverty, declaring that with the year-round farming capacity, the country had no excuse for economic hardship.

“All the factors of production are inherent here in Taraba State, and it was enumerated in Aliko Dangote’s speech. We have land, water, sun, and people.

“People in Europe can barely farm for three months in a year, but we can farm 24/7, 365 days a year. It means we have no business in poverty.”

Bago, who represented the Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum who described himself as the “Chief Farmer of Nigeria,” emphasised that all necessary factors for agricultural production—land, water, sunlight, and manpower—are abundantly present in Taraba State.

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar described the summit as a key to bringing economic transformation.

He urged the government to strive to implement measures that will address investment risks to enable people to invest in the state.

The Ooni also charged the governor not to rest on his laurels.

“It’s commendable that you have brought major players here. Now, focus on building on the strengths of Taraba. We need to see real investments in agriculture, tourism, and other critical sectors,” he said.

The Sultan also commended Governor Agbu Kefas for making Taraba relatively peaceful over the past two years.

“Bringing the world to Taraba is no small feat. The security gains made under your administration must be protected to sustain investor confidence,” the Sultan remarked.

Other Speakers at the summit include the Minister of Special Development Initiative Ghana, who represented the Ghanaian President.

The Chairman of the investment summit planning committee, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, expressed excitement over the calibre of personalities that attended the summit.

