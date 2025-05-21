Niger State Governor Umar Bago has claimed that the people in Europe did have the opportunity of farming round the year

Governor Bago at the Taraba State economic summit, posited that Nigeria and Taraba in particular, did not have an excuse to remain poor

He noted that the state is blessed with land, water and sun to go into farming throughout the year

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has claimed that people in Europe rarely have the opportunity to farm for more then three years, adding that Nigeria has nothing to do with poverty because the people has the opportunity of farming for 365 days.

The governor, while speaking at the economic summit in Taraba state, explained that all the factors of production are inherent in the northern state and that they were reiterated in the speech of Aliko Dangote, the chairman of the Dangote Group.

Governor Umar Bago of Niger says Europeans barely farm for three months in a year Photo Credit: @HonBago

Taraba state is blessed, Governor Bago

According to Governor Bago, Taraba has the land, water and the sun. He then posited that even the European countries did not have the same opportunity like Taraba state.

"People from Europe will barely farm for three months in a year, but we can farm 24 hours, seven days and 365 days a year. It means we have no business in poverty. So, the government must be an enabler of businesses. You must provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, you must invest in asset and capital procurement so that the private sector can concession."

The governor's address at the summit is in video:

Umar Bago is known as farmers' governor

Governor Bago is a leading governor in terms of investment in agriculture. He is often described as the farmers' governor of social media. Recently President Bola Tinubu secured $2.5 billion groundbreaking investment in the livestock industry for Niger State.

The president had secured the deal for the state during the G20 summit in Brazil. Tinubu had moved the company, which will be owned by JBS S.A, a leading Brazilian company that specialises in meat processing, to Niger in recognition of Governor Bago's effort on agriculture.

According to the deal, the company is expected to establish livestock, rice and maize farms on 1.2 million hectares of land at the Niger side of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway project in the Borgu area of the northwest state.

Interestingly, Borgu is the town where President Tinubu was given the title of Jagaban. The title has so far become part of his name and his political signature in the Nigerian political scene.

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State takes commendation for investing in agriculture Photo Credit: @HonBago

