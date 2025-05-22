President Tinubu inaugurated the new board of the NNPCL at the State House in Abuja, appointing Bayo Ojulari as Group CEO and Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman

The 11-member board includes representatives from all geopolitical zones, featuring industry experts like Babs Omotowa and Austin Avuru

The appointments, which take effect from 2 April 2025, were announced ahead of Tinubu’s departure for the APC National Summit

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) board was formally inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday at the State House in Abuja.

Bayo Ojulari was appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer and Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman. The swearing-in ceremony was held in the president's office just before he left for the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit at the Banquet Hall.

The 11-member board is composed of eminent experts from several geopolitical zones in Nigeria, bringing together a wealth of industry knowledge and equitable regional representation.

Babs Omotowa, a former Managing Director of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), has been appointed to represent the North Central region, Bello Rabiu and Adedapo Segun for the North West, and Yusuf Usman for the North East.

Austin Avuru serves as the Non-Executive Director for the South-South, while Henry Obih and David Ige represent the South-East and South-West, respectively.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, will represent the Ministry of Petroleum Resources on the board, while Aminu Said Ahmed will represent the Ministry.

Among the notable government representatives in attendance were Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas); Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation; and Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy. All appointments take effect on April 2, 2025, with retroactive effect.

According to the statement, Tinubu has appointed Bayo Ojulari as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited and Ahmadu Musa Kida as non-executive chairman. The president also announced the appointment of Adedapo Segun, who took over the role of chief financial officer from Umaru Isa Ajiya last November, as a member of the board.

The president also approved the appointment of Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya, the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, to represent the ministry on the new board, while Aminu Said Ahmed will represent the ministry of petroleum resources.

