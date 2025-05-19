75th World Real Estate Congress will take place at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites from June 10 to 11, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former vice president, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, and other dignitaries are expected to honour the first-of-its-kind event in Nigeria

The high-profile event is hosted by the Lagos State Government, in collaboration with FIABCI (the International Real Estate Federation)

Victoria Island, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former vice president, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, and others are expected to attend the 75th World Real Estate Congress in Lagos state.

The real estate congress will be held at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites from June 10 to 11, 2025.

The Lagos State Government is hosting the event, themed "Global Real Estate Renaissance," in collaboration with FIABCI (the International Real Estate Federation).

The high-profile event is expected to draw participants from over 70 countries across Africa and beyond.

The organisers of the event made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, May 19, 2025 and made it available to Legit.ng

President Tinubu will serve as the Grand host of the event while Professor Osinbajo is one of the key speakers.

According to the statement, the two-day congress is the first time to be hosted in Nigeria.

Also expected to speak is Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development and Mr. Kevin Brown, President-elect of the National Association of Realtors.

The event will bring together a wide array of stakeholders in the real estate industry, including investors, developers, policymakers, and thought leaders.

The congress aims to foster meaningful dialogue and strategic partnerships around the concept of a "Global Estate Renaissance," addressing innovation, sustainability, housing finance, and urban development across continents.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu will attend as the Chief Host while His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Arole Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, will attend as the Royal Guest of Honour.

The event is a landmark initiative aimed at driving innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development in the global real estate sector.

