A Nigerian lady packed an unusually large number of food items, toiletries, and personal supplies for her 21-day NYSC orientation camp

Her video showed a bed filled with provisions, including cereals, milk, detergents, and even a thick jacket, which surprised many viewers

The clip went viral online, generating humorous reactions as people joked about her preparing like she was opening a shop

A Nigerian lady has drawn a wave of hilarious reactions on social media after sharing a video of the massive number of items she packed for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the lady, identified as @somynancytheinfluencer, showed off a bed covered in enough provisions and toiletries to last several months, despite the camp only lasting 21 days.

A young graduate prepares her items for NYSC camp. Photo credit: @somynancytheinfluencer/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady prepares massively for NYSC camp

Netizens were left stunned by the sheer volume of food items. From giant boxes of cornflakes and multiple packs of Golden Morn to mountains of Milo and milk sachets. Her entire package felt like she was preparing to feed an entire platoon.

Aside from the food, she packed several rolls of tissue paper, a full bucket, and an assortment of detergents.

A young graduate packs massive supplies for NYSC orientation camp. Photo credit: @somynancytheinfluencer/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Among the more unusual items spotted in her suitcase was a thick, fur-lined beige jacket. Many Nigerians questioned the choice, noting that most NYSC camps are located in tropical regions where such heavy clothing would be unnecessary.

However, she didn't forget her spiritual life, as she prominently displayed a thick prayer book and anointing oil.

The video later showed her dragging her heavy luggage to her assigned hostel. Despite the luxurious preparation, she was seen embracing the typical "Corper" lifestyle, which is, sleeping on a narrow bunk bed and participating in early morning drills on the parade ground.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady prepares for NYSC camp

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

kim_bagsshoesvendorabraka said:

"Two pack of shaving stick for what exactly?"

Bella baby said:

"You for tell us say na provision store or supermarket you wan open for camp."

Precious.x0 said:

"I first think say na baby things o."

sisi_flora said:

"Make sure you collect one shop in mammy market."

TONIA said:

"Funny enough, she will bring everything back."

Gracy Diaries said:

"Did I see book, what time do you have to read that book."

Chi.nyere_ said:

"These things too few o, you’ll still buy more at mami market."

VENDOR IN IJEBU ODE said:

"I like as she over pack incase relocation no work."

NYSC posts graduate to palace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a male National Youth Service Corps member shared how he reacted as he was posted to serve at a palace as his place of primary assignment (PPA).

He posted a video of the palace, and when asked what he studied, he mentioned his course at the university, sparking reactions.

Many who came across the man's post were surprised by his PPA and shared their opinions and similar experiences.

Source: Legit.ng