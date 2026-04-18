JAMB Registrar Ishaq Oloyede said only 16 out of about 980 centres recorded minor technical and power-related issues during the 2026 UTME

The board conducted examinations for over 1.7 million candidates in three days, with Oloyede describing the process as “superb”

Oloyede warned candidates and parents against exam malpractice, stressing that those involved in fraud and score manipulation were being tracked and prosecuted

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said only a limited number of issues were recorded during the ongoing 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), despite concerns raised by candidates and stakeholders.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, made the disclosure during an inspection visit to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre at the University of Ibadan in Oyo state.

JAMB Speaks on 'Hitches' After 2026 UTME as Reactions Trail

Source: Twitter

According to him, the nationwide exercise has been largely smooth, with only a few centres affected by minor technical issues and power-related disruptions.

“Out of about 980 centres nationwide, we have recorded issues in only about 16 centres,” Oloyede stated.

Over 1.7 million candidates examined in three days

The registrar noted that the board had successfully conducted examinations for more than 1.7 million candidates within three days, describing the overall process as efficient.

He commended the conduct of the exercise, calling it “superb,” and praised the contributions of key stakeholders, including vice-chancellors, rectors and academic staff serving as invigilators.

Registrar cautions against misinformation on security

Reacting to reports linking the examination to alleged cases of candidate abduction, Oloyede urged caution in public discourse, Channels Television reported.

He said:

“It is unfortunate that people were kidnapped, but linking them directly to JAMB without evidence complicates security efforts. The focus should be on ensuring their safe return,” he added.

Clarification on exam timing and early arrival

Addressing complaints about early arrival times, the JAMB boss clarified that examinations do not begin at 6:30 a.m., but candidates are required to arrive early for accreditation procedures.

He explained that the board had shifted the start time from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. following feedback, though this adjustment may have led to longer waiting periods at some centres.

Warning against exam fraud and score manipulation

Oloyede also warned candidates and parents against engaging with individuals promising illegal assistance, including “exam runs” or score upgrades, Vanguard reported.

“We have our own mechanisms to detect such fraud. Those who attempt shortcuts will be identified and sanctioned,” he said.

He revealed that several suspects were already facing prosecution for examination malpractice, citing a case of an individual who allegedly continued to defraud parents from detention.

JAMB Speaks on 'Hitches' After 2026 UTME as Reactions Trail

Source: Twitter

The registrar urged the public to report suspicious online platforms, while commending security agencies for supporting efforts to curb malpractice.

He assured that JAMB would continue to strengthen its systems to ensure a credible and hitch-free examination process nationwide.

JAMB: 23 banned items in UTME halls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released a strict list of items banned from the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination halls.

Candidates were advised to comply fully with the guidelines to avoid disqualification on examination day. According to the board in its 2026 UTME manual, only an HB pencil and a copy of the examination slip would be permitted into the Computer-Based Test centres.

Any candidate found with unauthorised materials would not be allowed to sit for the exam.

Source: Legit.ng