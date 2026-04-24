The tensions at Stamford Bridge are beyond the departure of head coach Liam Rosenior after poor results

There is a reported fracture between the players during the poor run of results, which led to Rosenior’s sacking

Former Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho is at the centre of it as the club ponders selling him this summer

The internal tension at Stamford Bridge is coming to light following the departure of head coach Liam Rosenior after a poor run of results.

Rosenior’s infamous era at Chelsea lasted only 107 days into a five-and-a-half-year contract before he was shown the exit door after a poor run of results.

Chelsea stars confront Alejandro Garnacho over poor performance against his former club. Photo by James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

The manager, in his final post-match conference, hit out at the players for lack of effort, claiming the loss was not based on tactics, but desire.

“I will look at the team, will look at individuals, and I will look at a team I can trust to do the basics of football, and we should not be talking about the basics of football at this level. It is something we have to adjust very quickly,” he said as quoted by BBC Sport.

“Tonight was not tactical. This was about desire, spirit, and courage, and I did not see enough of that tonight. Nowhere near good enough, and we have to improve that.”

Some senior players have been accused of downing tools as the manager lost the dressing room before his eventual departure.

Chelsea players turn on Garnacho

Chelsea players, despite their obvious lack of effort, were baffled by a lower display of nonchalance by one of them during the loss to Manchester United.

According to Sun Sport, the players confronted Alejandro Garnacho in the dressing room at halftime during the loss to his former club.

Garnacho came on as a substitute in the 16th-minute of the first half after youngster Estevao Willian suffered a hamstring injury and had to be taken off.

The Argentine winger struggled to get the better of his former teammate Diogo Dalot, whom he faced on the left wing throughout the match.

Garnacho has eight goals and four assists in all competitions since forcing his way out of Manchester United to move to Stamford Bridge for £40 million.

According to talkSPORT, the club is reportedly open to selling Garnacho this summer after one season at the club, after failing to live up to expectations.

Enzo Fernandez could leave Chelsea this summer after his recent interview. Photo by James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea will have to sell players this summer after reporting an over £200 million loss in operating costs, and the former Atletico Madrid star could be one of them.

He is not the only Argentine in the line of fire; his compatriot Enzo Fernandez has emerged as a player who could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea chase Champions League spot

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea’s decision to sack Liam Rosenior was necessitated by the club’s pursuit of a UEFA Champions League spot next season.

The Blues have to finish fifth at least to secure a slot, and with the window still open, the club’s hierarchy moved to secure their season objectives.

Source: Legit.ng