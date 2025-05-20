Tragedy struck on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Onicha Ngwa community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia state

A married man set his wife and three children on fire over suspicion of alleged infidelity by his wife

Operatives of the Abia state police command have taken action after the tragic incident that resulted in the death of one of the man's daughter

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Onicha Ngwa, Abia state - A 40-year-old man, Udochi Amala, set himself, his wife, and their three children on fire in Abia state.

Amala carried out the act over suspicion of alleged infidelity by his wife, Mrs. Amarachi.

Police confirm the tragic incident in Abia state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

The tragic incident occurred between 1am and 2am on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Onicha Ngwa community in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

As reported by The Punch, one of his daughters died as a result of severe burns.

It was gathered that Amala was apprehended while attempting to flee after setting his family ablaze.

“I have an issue with my wife, and I did not know that it would get to this extent. I am tired of this life.”

The suspect also allegedly confirmed that he had not caught his wife with another man.

An unconfirmed source indicated that Mrs. Amala and her two other children died late Monday while receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation has commenced.

“Yes, the Police are aware. An investigation is ongoing.”

The International Federation of Women Lawyers, Abia State branch, is demanding a thorough investigation into the incident and justice for the victims.

The organisation also called “for support and protection for survivors of domestic violence.”

The Chairperson, Njideka Aniawonwa, and Secretary of the group, Eberechukwu Kanu Oji, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Police commence an investigation into the tragic incident. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Tragedy as man kills about-to-wed ex-lover in Enugu

Recall that tragedy struck on New Anglican Road in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state after a man killed his ex-girlfriend, Chisom Ayogu.

The suspect, identified as Ogbonna, killed his former girlfriend at his residence when she visited to inform him about her forthcoming marriage ceremony.

Eyewitnesses narrated how the visit turned into a tragic incident, leading to the death of Chisom, who was preparing for her wedding.

Read more stories on set ablaze:

Pastor allegedly kills four siblings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a pastor has left a family mourning after reportedly killing their four children with a pestle in Enugu state.

The tragic incident occurred in the Ibagwa-Aka community, Igbo-Eze South local government area of the state.

The Chairman of Igbo Eze South Local Government Area, Ferdinand Ukwueze, said some key suspects had been arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng