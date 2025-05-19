A soldier of the Nigerian Army, assigned to Operation Udoka, was reportedly killed by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra after abandoning his duty post

According to a military source, the soldier had left his post without authorisation to attend an event titled “Ladies’ Jamboree” at a nearby hotel while dressed in his official uniform

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, has not released an official statement regarding the incident

Awka, Anambra state - A soldier of the Nigerian Army, attached to Operation Udoka has been reportedly killed by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) after sneaking out of his duty post to attend a party in Anambra state.

The incident was said to have occurred on Saturday evening, May 18, at the Forward Operating Base in Uli.

As reported by The Punch on Monday, May 19, the soldier had attended the event — a strippers’ party titled “Ladies’ Jamboree” — while wearing his military camouflage uniform.

A source who confirmed the development, said:

“It was during a tactical operation that it was discovered the soldier was missing. He was later found to have sneaked out of the base without permission to attend a strippers’ party at a nearby hotel, in uniform. It was there that he was accosted and fatally shot by suspected IPOB/ESN fighters. His lifeless body, along with that of a baby, was later recovered at the scene by troops.

“His weapon has been retrieved and is currently in military custody.”

As of the time of filing this report, Operation Udoka, a Defence Headquarters-led operation and the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, are yet to react to the development.

Anambra: Gunmen, security operatives gunned down

This is not the latest issue of insecurity in the southeast. Legit.ng reported that Anambra state on Thursday, May 15, came under serious tension when some gunmen engaged security operatives.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the police in the state, explained that the security operative responded to the gunmen's attack and gunned down two of them.

Security in the southeast

The gunmen, who had been alleged to be members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), have been said to be responsible for a series of insecurity confronting the southeast region.

IPOB has also been declaring a sit-at-home in all five states in the southeast region every Monday. The order has been tagged as a protest against the detention of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

