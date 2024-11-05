A Lagos bus driver allegedly set himself, his vehicle, and a LASTMA officer on fire to evade arrest for a traffic offence, leaving the officer severely burned

The incident unfolded in the Cele-Mile 2 area, where the driver reportedly poured petrol on the vehicle and officers during an altercation with LASTMA

LASTMA’s General Manager condemned the act, affirming the agency's commitment to public safety and vowing decisive action against those involved

Mile 2, Lagos state - A yet-to-be-identified driver of a commercial bus reportedly set himself, his vehicle, and a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer on fire in an attempt to escape apprehension for a traffic violation.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves across Lagos, occurred on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in the Cele inward Mile-2 area.

Driver set self ablaze, LASTMA in Lagos Photo credit: @followlastma

Source: Twitter

LASTMA officer in critical condition

The injured LASTMA officer, who sustained severe burns, was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care, Vanguard reported

Bakare-Oki shared that the officer’s injuries were serious and that immediate measures were taken to ensure his treatment, The Guardian reported.

Bakare-Oki expressed dismay over the driver’s violent reaction, adding,

“In the course of arrest, the driver and his conductor erupted into a frenzy, engaging in hostile confrontations and physical attacks against officers present.”

LASTMA pledges continued enforcement

The incident has underscored the challenges faced by traffic enforcement personnel in Lagos, with LASTMA vowing to maintain its mandate of ensuring order on Lagos roads.

Citing the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, Bakare-Oki reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to public safety and road regulations.

“LASTMA will not condone any form of violence or intimidation and will take firm and decisive action against those responsible,” he declared.

Source: Legit.ng