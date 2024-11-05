JUST IN: Driver Sets Self, LASTMA Officer, Bus Ablaze In Lagos, Details Emerge
- A Lagos bus driver allegedly set himself, his vehicle, and a LASTMA officer on fire to evade arrest for a traffic offence, leaving the officer severely burned
- The incident unfolded in the Cele-Mile 2 area, where the driver reportedly poured petrol on the vehicle and officers during an altercation with LASTMA
- LASTMA’s General Manager condemned the act, affirming the agency's commitment to public safety and vowing decisive action against those involved
Mile 2, Lagos state - A yet-to-be-identified driver of a commercial bus reportedly set himself, his vehicle, and a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer on fire in an attempt to escape apprehension for a traffic violation.
The incident, which has sent shockwaves across Lagos, occurred on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in the Cele inward Mile-2 area.
LASTMA officer in critical condition
The injured LASTMA officer, who sustained severe burns, was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care, Vanguard reported
Bakare-Oki shared that the officer’s injuries were serious and that immediate measures were taken to ensure his treatment, The Guardian reported.
Bakare-Oki expressed dismay over the driver’s violent reaction, adding,
“In the course of arrest, the driver and his conductor erupted into a frenzy, engaging in hostile confrontations and physical attacks against officers present.”
LASTMA pledges continued enforcement
The incident has underscored the challenges faced by traffic enforcement personnel in Lagos, with LASTMA vowing to maintain its mandate of ensuring order on Lagos roads.
Citing the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, Bakare-Oki reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to public safety and road regulations.
“LASTMA will not condone any form of violence or intimidation and will take firm and decisive action against those responsible,” he declared.
