A woman resident in Jigawa state has ended it all following an unresolved issue in her marriage

The woman, aged 40, set herself on fire and was burnt beyond recognition, after reportedly suffering depression a few months her husband divorced her

DSP Lawan Shiisu, spokesperson of the Jigawa state police command, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday and shared further details

A 40-year-old woman, (name withheld) has set herself on fire after her husband divorced her in Guri local government area of Jigawa state, police disclosed.

DSP Lawan Shiisu, the state police public relations officer (PPRO), confirmed the unfortunate incident in a statement in Dutse, on Friday, August 24.

Shiisu said the woman, who resides in Garin Mallam village, allegedly used petrol to set herself on fire, PM News reported.

“On Thursday at about 0740hrs, the command, received a heartbreaking and pitiful incident from Guri LGA that a woman, aged 40 of Garin Mallam village, poured petrol on her body, set herself ablaze and got burnt beyond recognition on the outskirt of the village.

“Following this report, a squad of officers from the Guri Divisional Police Headquarters raced to the scene to verified the incident.

”The officers took the charred body to the hospital and later released the corpse to the family for burial,” Shiisu said.

He noted that preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased experienced depression few months following her divorce by her husband.

Speaking further, the PPRO added that the commissioner of police in the state, Ahmadu Abdullahi, advised people to always submit their affairs to Almighty Allah for a way out.

Abdullahi also advised people to always seek advice and counselling from their elders on complex issues in order to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

NOTE: Choose life - Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

