Hoodlums set the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission office in Ibiono Ibom ablaze

Police Public Relations Officer ASP Timfon John assured the public that security measures have been intensified at all AKISIEC offices

Local voters expressed their concerns over the violence but remained determined to participate in the electoral process

Hoodlums have set fire to the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) office located in the Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, causing alarm among officials and voters alike.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Timfon John confirmed the attack.

She said:

“Some hoodlums partially set the AKISIEC office in Ibiono Ibom ablaze, but the election materials remained intact. The election is also ongoing."

Despite the attack, John assured the public that the electoral process would not be disrupted.

She said:

“Security has been beefed up at all AKISIEC offices and strategic locations across the state to prevent further sabotage."

In her comments, John emphasized the police's commitment to ensuring a smooth electoral process.

She said

“We are working tirelessly to ensure the elections proceed without a hitch."

Voters express concern over incident

Voters in the area expressed their concerns over the attack but remained determined to participate in the elections.

One local voter remarked,

“It’s disheartening to see such violence during an election, but we won’t let fear stop us from voting.”

The police have launched an investigation to apprehend those responsible for the attack, aiming to maintain peace and order during the electoral exercise.

