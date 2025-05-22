Four people including two soldiers have been reportedly killed by suspected bandits in a fresh attack on Benue community

The chairman of Apa LGA, Adam Ogwola, in an interview on Thursday, noted that the attack occurred on Wednesday as the bandits ambushed the community

The acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Whirl Stroke, Captain Lawal Osabo, and the Benue state police command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, are yet to react to the development

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Makurdi, Benue state -Families and communities have been thrown into panic and mourning as suspected bandits have killed four people, including two soldiers, at Ijaha Ikobi in the Apa local government area of Benue state.

According to a native, identified simply as Adakole, the suspected armed herders invaded the community on Wednesday, May 21, and laid an ambush to the community.

He said:

“The incident happened around 3:30pm yesterday (Wednesday) when some residents heard sporadic gunshots within the village.

“Some soldiers who responded to a distress call ran into the ambush laid by the Fulani herdsmen and they killed two of them.”

As reported by The Punch, Adakole, who gave names of the villagers who lost their lives as Ocheje Ngbede Sani and Aduba Paul Ogboyi, alleged that the armed herders also made away with the slain soldiers’ weapons.

The chairman of Apa LGA, Adam Ogwola, confirmed the attack in an interview with The Punch on Thursday, May 22.

He said:

“I received a call that there was an attack in Ikobi community in Apa LGA, and when I called some people, there was no response from them.

“Later, I heard that two soldiers were killed. So this morning, they discovered the bodies of the two civilians.”

While stating that the situation is relatively calm, the chairman added that more soldiers and policemen have been drafted to the community.

Ogwola said that the two victims of the attack have been buried, saying:

“Because of the culture of our people, you don’t normally keep accidental dead bodies in the mortuary. We are in the period of hit-and-run herders. When it happens, we may not allow the corpse to stay beyond 24 hours.

“So, they have been buried while the bodies of the late soldiers have been moved from that community, but I don’t know whether they are in the mortuary in Ugbokpo or Makurdi.”

Army, Police yet to react

As of the time of filling this report, the acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Whirl Stroke, Captain Lawal Osabo, is yet to react to the attack or release an official statement.

Also, the Benue state police command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, is yet to react to the development.

Source: Legit.ng